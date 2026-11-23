Stokes County commissioners have approved a controversial long-term agreement with the developer of a proposed data center complex.

The 15-year deal exempts Project Delta from future data center moratoriums and shields it from certain new county regulations. It also requires Stokes to cooperate in defending the project against legal challenges.

Commissioners voted to approve it on Monday afternoon, despite calls from residents to delay the decision until new board members are sworn in.

“Why are we voting on a 15-year agreement two weeks before a new board is seated? That's my question," said resident Bertrand Bonnick. "The other one is why sign this before the court rules on the rezoning it depends on?”

Bonnick is referring to a lawsuit challenging the county’s rezoning of the site. The plaintiffs in that case also oppose the agreement, arguing it requires the county to side with the developer, Engineered Land Solutions, rather than constituents.

As part of the deal, ELS agreed to reimburse the county for certain legal fees and fund emergency services. The project still needs to clear several regulatory hurdles before construction can begin.