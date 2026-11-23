North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is investing $5 million in its nationally acclaimed marching band.

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine began between the late 1970s and early 80s. Since then, the band has represented A&T on the national stage several times, including in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Now, the university is dedicating millions toward improving the program’s facilities. That includes adding a new roof, practice field and perimeter fencing, and enhancing security lighting.

A&T’s chancellor, James Martin II, says these upgrades will support students and ensure the band program continues to thrive.

The university will carry out improvements in phases, focusing first on essential infrastructure, safety and security.