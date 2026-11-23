Following a closely watched recount, Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina’s 5th District conceded her seat to Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard on Sunday.

Foxx came up within the higher education system as an instructor and later community college president. Her public service began on the Watauga County Board of Education in the mid-70s.

Western Carolina University Professor of Political Science Chris Cooper says that at that time Foxx was aligned with some Democratic politics: a vocal Equal Rights Amendment advocate who supported abolishing the SAT. But as the South became more conservative, her political views began shifting rightward during the Reagan Revolution.

Beginning in the mid-90s, she served in the North Carolina state senate, and later the U.S. House of Representatives, chairing the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Cooper says in many ways Foxx has lived the American dream.

"Grew up impoverished," he says. "Was able to get a four-year degree, go on and get a master's degree, get an EdD, move her way up into politics, and become an 11-term member of Congress. So whether folks are happy or displeased with her term in Congress, I think in terms of an American success story, it's pretty extraordinary."

Cooper says much of Foxx’s legacy will likely be tied to the many workforce projects she was able to bring home to her constituents.