The Triad’s economic transformation is making national headlines. The Wall Street Journal is spotlighting the region’s dramatic shift from

textiles and tobacco to aerospace and advanced manufacturing. I

The 13-page article in Wednesday’s Journal begins with the Piedmont Triad International Airport’s decision fifteen years ago to acquire hundreds of acres of neighboring land. They invested in roads, bridges and utilities there, and hoped for tenants.

They eventually came — Boom Supersonic, JetZero, and others — bringing with them thousands of well-paying jobs. Today, the region is a center for aerospace, advanced manufacturing at Toyota Battery in nearby Liberty, and life sciences at Wake Forest University’s Innovation Quarter, formerly a tobacco facility.

Wake Forest University Associate Teaching Professor of Economics Todd McFall says lots of factors led to the Triad’s reinvention. Topping the list: a strong message.

"I think for a region to come out successful in the deindustrialization process that America experienced from about 1992 to 2010, you had to have really sharp public participation that would allow for private interests to reimagine using this particular area that had been so well known for tobacco and textiles," he says. "The state government, or especially the local governments of Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, really had to point out and market the advantages that private interests could have in setting up shop here."

McFall says those advantages include increased housing capacity, tech schools that teach trades, and biomedical research facilities.

