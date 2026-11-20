Stokes County leaders are set to vote Monday on a deal that could shape the development of a massive data center complex for more than a decade.

The 15-year agreement would exempt Project Delta from future data center moratoriums and shield it from certain new county regulations. It would also require Stokes to cooperate in defending the project against legal challenges.

In exchange, the developer, Engineered Land Solutions (ELS), would provide funding for emergency services and legal fees. They’d also submit to extra environmental monitoring requirements.

The Southern Environmental Law Center, which is suing the county over its decision to rezone the 1,800-acre property, isn’t on board.

In a statement, the group said the agreement would “commit the county to help defend the developer’s interests against challenges from its own residents.”

ELS has framed the deal as a common legal arrangement designed to benefit both the company and the county.

The board of commissioners is set to vote on the matter at 2 p.m. at the Stokes County Government Center.