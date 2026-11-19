Updated November 19, 2026 at 6:07 AM EST

SHENZEN, China and MOSCOW, Russia - President Trump joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China on Thursday – capping two days of talks characterized by high-minded tributes to the role of great powers in maintaining peace, even as the men who led them had a role in starting some of the most intractable conflicts around the globe.

"History tells us when great powers are at peace, the world is secure," said Xi in opening remarks before cameras. "When great powers clash, the world is in chaos."

Putin noted their nations could make a "significant contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world."

"In that sense and I think in lots of other ways, we are making history," said Trump, who called it a "special responsibility" for the three countries to work together.

Yet, they offered few solutions toward peace, with the leaders offering divergent agendas going in:

Trump wanted to talk about reducing nuclear weapons and his mission to keep Iran from obtaining them; Putin was looking to push for an end to the war in Ukraine on terms favorable to Moscow; Xi was signaling he hoped to avoid wading too deep into either topic — preferring to showcase China's growing global clout with more general statements promoting peace and economic stability.

There were also topics to avoid: Trump refused to engage with journalists' questions over China's alleged role in an espionage plot to steal high end Nvidia chips.

In the end, the summit's key deliverable was arguably the image itself: the president of the United States gathering with authoritarian leaders from China and Russia for the first time in American history.

Summit Speed dating

Despite being billed as a summit of "groundbreaking significance" by the Chinese hosts, sit-down talks between Trump, Xi, and Putin were relatively brief — with some of that time taken up by interpreters delivering simultaneous translation.

Trump's meeting with Putin lasted 42 minutes. His talks with Xi went about an hour. The trilateral group session went on for an hour and a half.

Still, it was enough time for familiar Trump bonhomie to emerge.

"Who's he? He's my friend," said a smiling Trump upon seeing Putin ahead of their bilateral meeting.

"We've known each other for a long time," added Trump after he and the Russian leader warmly shook hands. "And I think a lot of wonderful things can come of this. Or at least start."

Similarly, Trump told Xi "as long as you and I are in charge of things, we're never going to have a problem."

Both statements were tacit admissions the clock is ticking on Trump's remaining two years in office — with change coming even sooner to Washington when Democrats take control of Congress come January.

Getting There

The China gathering was first proposed by Putin during an October phone call with Trump — an offer to meet together with President Xi when China hosted the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in China that November.

For Putin in particular, the meeting was always going to be a coup: the latest sign that — with Trump and Xi's help — he has effectively chipped away at Western attempts to isolate him politically over his invasion of Ukraine.

Back in Moscow, state media showed footage of the three leaders huddled together seemingly on loop — proof that Russia had regained what the Kremlin sees as its rightful place among global superpowers.

Ignored by Kremlin-friendly media were hints at more subtle power dynamics at play.

Xi greeted Trump on the tarmac personally — returning a gesture Trump had given the Chinese leader during his recent visit in Washington — while Putin received a more scaled down delegation upon arrival to Shenzhen.

Similarly, Trump was offered the top spot next to Xi during the APEC group photo and sat next to Xi during the APEC dinner reception — with Putin positioned at a separate table.

Was it a slight to Putin? A calculated attempt to flatter Trump? A reflection of Russia's vastly weaker economy? Whatever the answer, Xi wasn't ignoring his Russian guest entirely.

The two gathered privately for two hours on Wednesday — a sit-down China-Russia watchers estimated to be their 50th meeting all told.

Xi and Putin also echoed each other in their public speeches— both touching on familiar themes of the dawn of a new "multipolar world" and criticizing the use of sanctions as a sign of Western influence on the wane.

A New Yalta?

From the outset, critics of the summit voiced concern that Trump, Xi, and Putin would seek to carve the world into each country's perceived sphere of influence.

In Russia, the event was billed as a potential "new Yalta" — a reference to a moment in 1945 when the leaders of the U.S., Soviet Union, and United Kingdom hastily agreed to a post-World War II order for Europe.

Instead, the Shenzhen summit reflected the far more fragmented priorities of its participants.

Trump made no secret he hoped to include China in arms control talks — what Trump calls "denuclearization" — at a moment when key landmark nuclear treaties between Russia and the U.S. have all expired.

The catch: his Chinese hosts had little interest in the issue.

Beijing has repeatedly rebuffed U.S. attempts to include it in negotiations with Russia — noting that its arsenal remains far below those of Cold War-era rivals Moscow and Washington.

Differences also extended to the war in Ukraine, where Putin had hoped to press for U.S. and Chinese support for a settlement tilted in Moscow's favor — including a redrawn security map for Europe that would amount to a rollback of NATO from Eastern Europe.

Xi has insisted Europe have a seat at the table in any negotiated settlement. Trump has largely relied on his trusted envoys — real estate developer Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner — to hash out the complexities of any peace deal.

Following Trump's meeting with Putin, a Kremlin aide would only say that Ukraine had been the focus of the discussions — adding the Kremlin leader had left "in an excellent mood."

It was hard to see why.

Just hours earlier, Ukraine carried out a missile strike on the lone bridge linking mainland Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula for the third time this week — effectively disabling the structure for months to come.

The bridge is widely considered the Russian leader's pet project— a symbol of Russia's claim to territory illegally seized from Ukraine in 2014 rendered in steel.

Additional research by Jasmine Ling.

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