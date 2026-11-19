Out-of-state students can be some of the best undergraduates public universities enroll. At most institutions, they score higher on SAT and ACT tests and have a stronger academic background than their in-state counterparts, in the aggregate. They also pay a higher tuition rate for the same education.

So why do UNC schools purposely take so few of them?

This week, the UNC Board of Governors even sanctioned UNC-Chapel Hill $5 million for having too many out-of-state students.

The cap on out-of-state student enrollment goes back decades, to 1986, when BOG members felt out-of-state enrollment numbers were rising too high. They came up with a plan to help higher rates of North Carolina kids attend institutions that state taxpayers help fund.

Today, the UNC BOG places varying out-of-state student caps on its 16 universities. Places like North Carolina State and UNC Charlotte have 18% caps. It’s slightly higher for institutions including ECU, Fayetteville State, and UNC Pembroke at 25%. Most of the System’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and UNC Asheville have 35% caps. And only one institution, also an HBCU, has a 50% cap: Elizabeth City State.

"The policy is designed to ensure that North Carolina residents remain the primary beneficiaries of the state's public university system," said Katie O’Connor, the System’s VP for academic and student affairs, "while still allowing institutions flexibility to recruit talented students from outside the state."

UNC-Chapel Hill has an 18% cap. But the public university's incoming undergraduate class was instead about 20% nonresidents this fall.

"Our enrollment models help us estimate how many students will accept our offers, and this fall our estimates fell short,” said Dean Stoyer, the university's vice chancellor for communications.

The UNC Board of Governors is forcing UNC-Chapel Hill to pay back the tuition for each of the students it overenrolled. Tuition for nonresidents is more than $47,000, a figure UNC-Chapel Hill's individual trustees board has voted to increase in recent years. That's about $40,000 more than what in-state students pay to attend Carolina, which has stayed relatively flat the last decade.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s acceptance rate varies significantly between these two student groups. In-state student acceptance rates varied between 35-40% in recent years, but only about 8-12% of out-of-state students were admitted.

UNC System Interactive Data Dashboard Chart showing the admittance and yield rates of out-of-state students at UNC-Chapel Hill. The acceptance rates of out-of-state students are about 27 percentage points lower than in-state students.

Stoyer noted UNC-Chapel Hill garners "remarkable interest" from students across the country and internationally. He said 75% of applicants for the current first-year class come from outside of North Carolina, and 17% of those were international.

"The higher tuition those students pay also helps us keep tuition affordable for North Carolinians and invest in the classrooms, labs, and other facilities that all students use,” Stoyer said.

The percentage of out-of-state students in each class ranges greatly at other UNC System schools.

At UNC Greensboro, only 5% of the enrolled freshmen in 2026 were from outside North Carolina. The school’s cap is 25%.

Joel Lee, the university's vice chancellor for enrollment management at UNCG, said the university strategically chose not to take advantage of its cap.

"North Carolina no longer provides state appropriations for out-of-state students, so it makes less financial sense to pursue large out-of-state populations than it used to," Lee said in an emailed statement. "By leaning into our strengths and keeping our mission as our focus, we have grown enrollment and improved our budget without relying on large non-resident growth."

Lee said the university is "proud (to have) the highest percentage of in-state students of any UNC System institution."

Three years ago, the UNC BOG said it decided to raise UNC Greensboro and four other universities' caps because they had "the largest declines in in-state freshman enrollment" and had "largely exhausted in-state student demand." Previously, those universities had the same cap as UNC-Chapel Hill, or 18%.

ECU University Communications Students walking on East Carolina University's campus. In the next five years, the Greenville-area school will be investing more in marketing and personnel resources to bring up its nonresident numbers

At East Carolina University, its 25% cap is vital to a long-term plan to attract more out-of-state students. ECU fell about 10 percentage points below its cap this year, with its incoming student body being made up of about 15% nonresident students.

Allen Guidry, the university's provost of learner operations, said competition for attracting out-of-state students has grown considerably over the past couple of years. In the next five, ECU will be investing more in marketing and personnel resources to bring up its nonresident numbers.

The university will concurrently be reducing its operating budget by $25 million over the next three years, in part because of projected declines in traditional college-aged students .

"(Out-of-state) students are a welcome addition to our student body," Guidry said in an emailed statement. "Both in the student engagement benefits they bring, the varied perspective they share in our classes, and the financial benefits they bring with additional tuition revenue. It's why they are one valued component of our enrollment portfolio."

Elizabeth City State University is the only university in the UNC System allowed to enroll half of its student body from outside of North Carolina. The UNC BOG raised the cap there to 50% four years ago, in part so it can benefit from its proximity to the Virginia border . This year, around 32% of the public HBCU's students came from out-of-state.

The university's chief information officer said out-of-state recruitment is also an important part of Elizabeth City State's enrollment strategy.

"Being below the out-of-state cap does not, by itself, create a budget concern," Michelle Shaver said. "ECSU's financial planning is based on growing total enrollment through successful recruitment and retention efforts that generate tuition revenue and support state and federal funding."

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC UNC System President Peter Hans will likely have more power in determining how future penalty funds are spent.

Moving forward, universities across the System will likely have to pay closer attention to their maximum allowable thresholds. On Wednesday, the UNC Board of Governors’ budget and finance committee voted to change how the board penalizes schools that exceed their out-of-state caps.

The current policy only allows the BOG to fine a school if it exceeded its cap two years in a row.

This year that saved Western Carolina University — which over-enrolled by 83 undergraduate students — more than half a million dollars in penalties.

Under the new policy, every year a university surpasses its threshold, it will have to pay up.

It would also give UNC System President Peter Hans more power in where those penalties end up. Now instead of the funds going directly toward need-based financial aid, Hans would determine where to send the money. The full board of governors is set to vote on the policy in January.

Since UNC-Chapel Hill's miscount happened under the old rules, its $5 million fine will all go to need-based aid for students throughout the UNC System. When asked if the university was going to admit fewer out-of-state students in the coming year, Stoyer said that administrators will be working to "refine" Carolina's enrollment models.

"Increasing access at Carolina is an incredible opportunity that we have as well as our responsibility to the state," Stoyer said. "While some universities across the country are struggling to meet enrollment numbers, we are thriving."