After months of debate, Greensboro City Council has chosen a plan to develop affordable housing for seniors in the Glenwood neighborhood.

During this week’s council meeting, more than 10 people spoke in support of a proposal from Affordable Housing Management, Inc. in partnership with the nonprofit Glenwood Together, including Mattie Neese.

“This decision isn't just about what's getting built," she said. "It's about whether our long-time neighbors can stay, can afford to stay, whether our seniors can grow old in the community that they've helped build, and what opportunities exist for our children."

However, all council members except Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter voted for another proposal from the developer, Legacy Homes & Construction.

That plan includes 21 units, less than half the amount outlined in Glenwood Together’s.

Some council members said they liked this proposal for the quicker timeline. Construction would start in 2028 versus 2030.