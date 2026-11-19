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S’mores the baby goat tentatively plodded through the forest, her hooves crunching on the fallen leaves. The little black, brown and white goat wore a green kerchief around her neck. She stopped in front of a naked branch, already defoliated, and bleated. Her owner Jodi Rubright and the rest of her herd had gotten too far ahead for her liking.

We were deep in the woods somewhere behind a neighborhood in North Mecklenburg County. S’mores is an adorable goat, but she's also a contractor for Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation, and she has a very important job to do. Invasive wisteria vines have infiltrated this part of the forest, choking the life from the many native trees, including a rare umbrella magnolia. The leaves of this tree littered the ground like large brown gravy boats. The county has tasked S’mores with removing the viney invader the only way she knows how: chomping.

“If you have a lot of vines in an area, they will make a jungle-type atmosphere,” said Katie Proctor, supervisor for Mecklenburg County Natural Resources Department “You can't see the ground. You can't see five feet in front of you. You can't see the canopy of the tree.”

Zachary Turner / WFAE Anna and the rest of her herd are helping Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation clear out invasive plants, such as wisteria, kudzu and honeysuckle.

That makes it dangerous for park staff to work. Wisteria and kudzu vines form a thick carpet that hides what’s underneath.

“We found cars and boats and stuff buried underneath some of these viney areas before, and so there's no way for us to see that when we're trying to get in there either on foot or with equipment,” Proctor said.

Enter S’mores and her 20-goat herd. They eat their way through the dense vegetation, and the debris underneath is no match for their cloven hooves. Once S’mores spotted her owner, she deftly trotted through the brush, down a gully and over the woody and metal debris that lined its bottom. I had to be a little more careful — even after the goats made a pass, there were plenty of limbs to snag my mic cables.

Jodi Rubright’s Grateful Grazing Crew can clear an acre every one to two weeks. S’mores and I rejoined her with the rest of the herd near the viney vanguard of this fenced-in plot.

“It was next to impossible for us to get through when we first got out here,” Rubright said. “The goats have made it to where everything is visible and much easier to navigate.”

Proctor and Rubright said the goats are not picky eaters, and enjoy wisteria, kudzu, honeysuckle and other invasive plants — though they tend to stay away from autumn olive. They also enjoy several native plants, like poison ivy, pawpaws and poplars.

But it’s not the defoliation that kills plants. Once the goats finish a plot of land, county staff with a clear view come in and cut the vines — once at eye level and again near the base — before spraying the stems with herbicide to keep them from growing back. It’s like fighting the hydra, the multi-headed serpent of Greek legend. The hero Heracles learned that if you just cut the creature’s head off, it grows right back. You have to cauterize the stump. In the case of wisteria, the very real terror of native vegetation, you cauterize it with chemicals.

Zachary Turner / WFAE Chips the goat is pulling the leaves off this invasive wisteria vine.

Proctor and I pressed against the wall of vines. She pointed out tulip poplars, American beeches and white oak. Each tree wore a coat of vines — ones that will eventually kill them without intervention. Park staff aim to treat 10% of their 8,300 acres every year as part of their Invasive Species Management Plan.

Most of us don't have a flock of goats to deploy. But there’s something easy that residents can do to help.

“Plant native plant species in their own personal gardens,” Proctor said. “People love wisteria; it blooms very pretty, it smells wonderful, but it is awful when it gets into a forested ecosystem, and it kills every tree it will ever come in contact with.”

And if doing it for the environment doesn’t move you, consider the savings for your wallet. Mecklenburg County budgeted an additional $500,000 for invasive species removal in parks this year.