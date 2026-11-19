After temporarily suspending operations last month to address funding issues, the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem is reopening its day services.

Bethesda is one of two year-round shelters in the city and the only women’s shelter in Forsyth County. The Center, which has been closed since October 25, reopened day services on Wednesday, providing showers, case management and health care. For the next 6 months, Family Services will temporarily oversee Bethesda’s budget and operations to recruit additional personnel and create a sustainable financial model for the cash-strapped nonprofit.

Family Services President and CEO Khari Garvin says they’re not working alone.

"It’s really one component of a collaborative, coordinated response effort that includes a network of local churches led by The Dwelling, with a range of funding support from local philanthropic organizations, including the Strickland Family Foundation, and, of course, the Winston-Salem Foundation," says Garvin.

Garvin says that of the half million dollars raised so far, $100,000 will come from the city. Evening and overnight services are expected to return to the Bethesda Center by the beginning of the New Year.

