Editor’s note: This segment discusses sexual assault.

The new film “Josephine” stars Mason Reeves the title character, an 8-year-old child who witnesses a brutal rape in Golden Gate park.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with writer-director Beth de Araújo, who drew upon her own experience writing the script. She and her father interrupted a rape when she was a child.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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