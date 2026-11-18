When WakeMed Health and Hospitals rejected Dr. Mandy Cohen as a nominee to its board of directors last month, Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said she could reach only one conclusion.

"They don't want true oversight; they don't want accountability," she said. "I can't imagine any other reason why they wouldn't want her."

In September, the Wake County Board of Commissioners approved a strategic partnership between WakeMed and Charlotte-based Atrium Health. The partnership has several critics, including Adamson, who joined Commissioner Tara Waters as the only two commissioners to oppose the move.

Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson

At the time, Adamson said Wake County gave up too much control. When WakeMed rejected Cohen, Adamson said she was proved right.

"I go between being sad and being furious," Adamson said. "It's shocking that they would turn her down."

Cohen boasts a long and distinguished healthcare resume. In North Carolina, she's probably best known as the Health Department director who guided the state through the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023, President Joe Biden named her director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell, a master's in public health from Harvard, and a medical degree from Yale. She worked as a resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

She has since moved to the private sector, now working as an advisor with Manatt, a national consulting firm with a variety of specialties including healthcare. But she still lives in Raleigh. Adamson, feeling that Wake County had lost oversight of the county's safety net hospital, recruited Cohen to join the board. At least that way, Adamson thought she could install a person who could act as a check and balance and be a true patient advocate.

Cohen agreed to apply and the county board, with Adamson's full support, sent her nomination to WakeMed. Of the eight nominees the county sent, Cohen's was the only one they rejected.

"This is my nightmare," Adamson said. "And plus I was embarrassed, because who would have ever thought that she wouldn't be picked?"

WakeMed Charlotte-based Atrium Health is set to purchase WakeMed in a move that will shake up healthcare in Wake County. The Wake County Board of Commissioners will vote Monday to update WakeMed's original articles of incorporation.

How WakeMed rejected Dr. Mandy Cohen

Under the new articles of incorporation that joined WakeMed and Atrium together, Wake County no longer provides direct oversight. Instead, it can appoint eight of the 14-member board of directors that provides oversight to WakeMed.

"The County Commission appointees will have a greater say in ensuring that Atrium meets all its obligations," according to information provided by WakeMed in response to questions from WUNC News about construction of the board.

The articles of incorporation stipulate that the Wake County board will appoint eight board members "with the consent of the (WakeMed) Board of Directors" who were already in office.

In other words, Wake County can nominate anyone they like, but the existing WakeMed board of directors has veto power.

In a statement, WakeMed Board of Directors chairman Dr. Thad McDonald called choosing the board members a "collaborative process" with Wake County commissioners. "We value and appreciate their collaboration throughout this process. Our Board has tremendous respect for the Commissioners, and we share a mutual interest in doing what is best for our community," according to the statement (read the full WakeMed statement below).

Names the WakeMed board did accept include the 78-year-old Fred Anderson, founder of the Anderson Automotive Group, and Margaret Bratton, an existing board member who lists work experience as "Paralegal with Young, Moore, Henderson and Alvis Development Chair for Christ Church, Raleigh." Bratton lives on a property with a total tax value of $2.3 million, according to Wake County tax records.

Worries of higher costs

When Atrium first announced it would join together with WakeMed, groups including the N.C. Treasurer's Office and the State Employees Association of North Carolina (SEANC) immediately pushed back .

"These mergers always follow the same pattern," State Treasurer Brad Briner said at the time . "They're the same dialogue up front about how it's necessary and how these systems won't survive without it. And they all end up in the same place, with higher prices for the State Health Plan."

Ardis Watkins is the executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina (SEANC).

In North Carolina, the Treasurer's office oversees the State Health Plan, the health insurance plan that covers 748,000 NC state employees, retirees, and their families. SEANC represents state employees.

SEANC executive director Ardis Watkins spoke at the Wake County meeting in which they approved the list of WakeMed board nominations without Cohen's name. In a public comment period, she urged commissioners not to approve that slate of candidates.

"Doctor Cohen is someone who would speak, not for the wealthy and connected who are represented quite well on the board right now, but for the regular people of Wake County. They matter," she said.

In a later interview, Watkins said she was "gobsmacked" the Wake County board would approve a list of names that didn't include Cohen.

"It flies in the face of what all of America told public officials they demand just two weeks ago," Watkins said, referring to the blue wave election. "They had to work hard to ignore their constituents."

Commissioner Tara Waters was the only dissenting vote Monday (Adamson missed the meeting because she was recovering from knee-replacement surgery).

"I find that decision particularly difficult to reconcile, especially given the expertise and perspective she could have brought to this work," she said, just before the board voted 5-1 to approve the list of nominees.

Full statement from Dr. Thad McDonald, Chair of the WakeMed Board of Directors:

"Since announcing the combination with Atrium Health, we have heard time and again from those we serve about how important it is that our Wake County Board appointees be representative of the local community. Our Board agrees and feels it is critical that the new Community Directors have a strong local presence, caring for and advocating on behalf of the people of Wake County – through direct patient care, nonprofit service and leadership within our local community. We were incredibly fortunate to have many highly qualified candidates who met these criteria, and recommended moving forward with candidates whose demonstrated experience, community engagement and familiarity with WakeMed closely aligned with the needs of the Board.



Determining this new slate of Community Directors is a collaborative process – as it historically has been – involving the valuable input of both the Wake County Commissioners and our current Board members. We value and appreciate their collaboration throughout this process. Our Board has tremendous respect for the Commissioners, and we share a mutual interest in doing what is best for our community."