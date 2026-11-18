A federal judge in Charlotte heard arguments Wednesday over whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must publish the agency's full memo expanding electronic monitoring of immigrants.

Carolina Migrant Network and the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights requested the memo through the Freedom of Information Act in October 2025 and sued in January after ICE did not respond. ICE later published a version with portions blacked out, which the groups argue hides information that should be public.

The June 2025 memo involves immigrants enrolled in ICE’s Alternatives to Detention program, which monitors people living outside detention centers while their immigration cases proceed. The memo directs officers to increase required check-ins and use GPS ankle monitors on immigrants, even on pregnant women.

Government attorneys said ICE mistakenly released the memo without redacting it. They argued that a copy made public in a Pennsylvania court case makes the lawsuit moot. But Carolina Migrant Network says it still hasn’t officially received the full memo.

Amica Center attorney Evan Benz said after the hearing that the groups are seeking publication of the document on ICE’s website.

“The remaining issue is whether the judge will order ICE to publish the memo in an unredacted version on their website and we’re hopeful that he will do so,” Benz said.

The judge gave the nonprofits 10 days to explain in writing why they believe ICE should publish the full memo. The government will then have 10 days to respond.