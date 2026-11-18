State Rep. David Willis says his proposal to split Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools into two districts may need to wait while officials study whether such a move is feasible.

The Union County Republican said Wednesday that he still supports breaking up CMS, which he argues has grown too large to operate effectively. But he acknowledged lawmakers may need more time to evaluate how dividing the district would work.

Instead, Willis said he plans to push for a special election that would put all nine CMS Board of Education seats before voters, potentially as soon as next spring.

CMS is facing multiple investigations and audits, including one by the FBI. Willis said concerns about the district's leadership and governance have created momentum in Raleigh for allowing voters to weigh in on the board sooner than currently scheduled.

Willis said any effort to call a special election would require bipartisan support.

“We wouldn’t look to come and do something unilaterally on this,” Willis said. “I think it’s quite frankly in the interest of both parties and the Mecklenburg delegation to move forward with this.”

Under the current election schedule, three at-large board members are up for reelection in 2027. The six district representatives, including four members who voted to fire former Superintendent Crystal Hill, are not up for reelection until 2029.

Willis said voters should have an opportunity to decide the board’s future before then.

“Given the severity of the investigations and the depth of what’s happening there, and the closeness of the board to those investigations, I think the only way to restore faith in the system is to have another election and reset the board,” he said.

The General Assembly is scheduled to return for its final session of the year in December.