Last month, Bennett College in Greensboro announced plans to sell a painting of Harriet Tubman that’s estimated to be worth millions. Now, students and alumni are pushing back.

The historically Black women’s college has owned the painting since 1931. It was commissioned from Aaron Douglas, one of the most influential artists in the Harlem Renaissance.

Alumna Shawn Hall and other members of a group called The Belle Collective are asking leaders to stop the sale.

“When you look at that piece with Harriet Tubman breaking free of those shackles and experiencing freedom, it's so pivotal and seminal to us as Black women in this country because we are still fighting for our freedom," she says. "We do not want the sale of our heritage.”

According to school officials, proceeds from the painting will be used to fund a women’s health initiative. It’s estimated to sell for $2.5 to $3.5 million through the New York auction house Sotheby’s.

A live auction for the painting begins Wednesday evening.