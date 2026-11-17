As kid, LeVar Burton never daydreamed about being on TV. He wanted to be a priest. Growing up in Sacramento, Calif., Burton attended a Catholic school and admired how his favorite priest was "a source of calm for people in their lives."

"That's what service looked like to me at the time. It was nothing more than wanting to be useful ... in a way that made sense to me," Burton says.

The priest fantasy is one of many revelations Burton makes in his new memoir, Take My Word for It. As it turns out, while Burton was attending college at the University of Southern California, he auditioned for — and landed — the role of Kunta Kinte, the central character in the landmark 1977 miniseries Roots.

Based on Alex Haley's historical novel, the series grappled with the legacy of slavery — and launched Burton in a different direction. His character, a West African warrior who is enslaved and taken to America, touched him deeply.

"I felt, and still feel, very aligned to Kunta," Burton says. "I knew everything I needed to know about that character, about that kid, and I had no problem expressing it, because there's a part of me that had been waiting for a long time to speak out on the state of race in America."

In 1983, Burton began hosting Reading Rainbow, a PBS kids' show that he also executive produced. The show, which ran until 2006, was designed to combat the "summer slide" kids experience when not in school, and to encourage enthusiasm for reading. Burton says it's not uncommon for adults to approach him in tears to tell him what the show meant to them.

"There are a couple of generations of adults now who grew up on Reading Rainbow who consider it a part of their personal ethos," Burton says. "It has become one of the biggest surprises of my life that I … have had the impact that I've had."

Burton also touched audiences with his portrayal of Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and later Star Trek: Picard. In his new memoir, Take My Word For It, he writes about life both inside and outside of his iconic roles, and the unexpected turns he's experienced along the way.

Interview highlights

On his friendship with his Star Trek co-star Patrick Stewart

We laughed a lot — one of the main ways we communicated with each other was laughter. I was asked to give a quote after Patrick passed and I say, in part, of all of the dames and knights I've ever known, he was, at his core, the silliest. ...

When we were together, he allowed the silly part of himself to be present. And that was a huge compliment and a huge factor in our success because at the very beginning, he took us to the woodshed one afternoon and said, "Listen, we are not here to laugh, we're not here to play, we're here to work." And we all just laughed at him, knowing that if we were going to survive this series, if we're gonna survive this experience, that laughing and having fun needed to be an essential part of it.

On his Star Trek character Geordi La Forge, who is initially blind but eventually receives ocular implants

I loved Geordi for a lot of reasons, pretty much the most of which is his ability to see the world in different ways. LeVar Burton

People tell me all the time that they love Geordi and that they were always glad when Geordi got human eyes and I'd say, "Why? Human sight is a downgrade for Geordi. He sees the entire electromagnetic spectrum. Why would he wanna just limit himself to the narrow band of human vision?" … I loved Geordi for a lot of reasons, pretty much the most of which is his ability to see the world in different ways.

On the advice he received from Fred Rogers when he was doing Reading Rainbow

I really wanted to know what his secret sauce was and, as it turns out, it was nothing more than being your authentic self. ... I think that Fred Rogers was a bona fide saint, really. Because I haven't encountered that many human beings, very few human beings, who live so firmly in their purpose and part of that purpose is joyful. At the same time, Fred was a very joyful man, a very joyful human being. And I know through my experience with him that he felt fulfilled and wouldn't want to be doing anything other than what he was doing, and I learned from that.

During the process of shooting Reading Rainbow, at that point in my life, I was reading the trades, and had my eye on what was going on over there, and who was getting this job, and who was giving that job and, "Why aren't I getting those jobs?" rather than just being fine with where I was. I didn't understand at the time how important what we were doing on Reading Rainbow was, what its future impact would be on generations of human beings. As it turns out, I was in the right place at the right time. I was exactly where I needed to be, and Fred was, in part, an anchor for me in that regard.

On learning from veteran actors on the set of Roots

My very first day as a professional actor, Cicely Tyson played my mother, Dr. Maya Angelou played my grandmother. Day one. Day one! And the thing is that I wasn't intimidated at all. Perhaps I should have been, but I wasn't. I knew I belonged there. And because I knew I belonged there, they assumed I belonged there, too. And that opened up a space between them and me, the elders I'm talking about, that paid major, major dividends, not just during the filming of Roots but throughout the whole of my career.

Everything that I employ on a daily basis as a professional actor — the foundations of it — I learned from being in the makeup trailer with Louis Gossett Jr. and Hari Rhodes and Dr. Maya. It was a real education, and not just the mechanics, but the behavioral aspects, how we treat one another, how we treat every member of the crew with respect — [the] humanity, the human aspect of doing what it is we do, and how we go about it.

On going by "Bob" all through childhood to assimilate in his white schools

Penguin Random House /

If nothing else, it gave me a level of comfort that I had a handle, an entry point to people that I liked. I enjoyed being Bob. It worked for me, it fit. ... In [my mother] Erma Gene's house, you spoke the King's English… Family and friends, those were the places where it was safe to reveal those other aspects of us, but in public, there was a demeanor — it was incumbent upon me to act through being respectable to white society. And not just respectable, but ... a kind of excellence that not many of them were able to produce.

It was our job to assimilate and to assimilate at the highest levels that we possibly could in as a way of proving our worthiness to the rest of American society. That was the game at the time, that was the game. And I'm lucky enough to have lived through that era into the next incarnation of us, where we could show our excellence without the other trappings. We could just be excellent, right? We didn't have to be excellent with a caveat, right. We could be excellent. And whether or not they accepted that or not, right, that's not the point. The point is my expression of who I am and making my family proud.

On discussing his bipolar diagnosis in the book

I didn't want to leave this part out. It's easy to imagine that LeVar Burton just leads this charmed life. And in many respects, that's true. But that's not the whole story. And everybody has brain chemistry that we need to deal with. I'm not special in that regard. I struggle. I want to continue to live and be here and be productive. I need to take my brain chemistry into consideration and part of the book was recognizing that we inherit our brain chemistry just like we do our physical DNA from our parents and just like we do our spiritual DNA from our ancestors. These things are, in part, bestowed upon us, and it's really incumbent upon us and important to turn around and take it on, to acknowledge it and to deal with it.

Anna Bauman and Thea Chaloner produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.

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