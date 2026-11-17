The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a possible measles case in Catawba County.

State health officials say that while confirmatory testing is pending, they recommend all unvaccinated individuals ages one and older receive the MMR vaccine, which stands for mumps, measles and rubella.

Measles can cause high fever, cough and a red, blotchy rash that occurs three to five days after symptoms begin.

There were 24 cases in North Carolina last winter – the highest number reported since the second dose of the MMR vaccine became widely used in the 1990s.

Those who might have been exposed should check their immunity status and be alert for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, residents should contact their local health department.

NCDHHS officials say they’re working closely with the Catawba County Health Department to respond to the possible case.