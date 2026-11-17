North Carolina will send three Fraser fir Christmas trees to be displayed at Vice President JD Vance’s residence.

Shepherd’s Way Farms, located in western North Carolina, has been named the 2026 Reserve Grand Champion grower at the National Christmas Tree Contest. The winners of the contest send three of their best trees to the residence of the Vice President.

The trees were harvested on Tuesday, and transported to Washington, D.C.

The White House has selected 16 trees from North Carolina for Christmas , the most out of any state. The high-altitude climate of the Appalachian Mountains is perfect for growing Fraser firs, which are often monikered “the Cadillac of Christmas trees.” The sturdy branches can withstand heavy ornaments, and their thick needle pattern creates a full tree with a classic shape.

Tim and Bonnie Moser, the couple who own Shepherd’s Way Farms, are familiar with growing prize-winning evergreens. In 2024, Gov. Roy Cooper displayed one of their Fraser firs at the State Capitol. According to the husband and wife, they started their farm in Laurel Springs and opened their first retail tree lot in Raleigh in 2007.

According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, 96% of Christmas trees sold in N.C. are Fraser firs. The White House first selected a tree from N.C. in 1971.

The White House selected the last N.C. tree in 2024 , when a farm impacted by Hurricane Helene was selected to display a tree in the Blue Room.