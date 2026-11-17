Guilford County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Women with Children Recovery Center in High Point on Monday.

The new facility near Gibson Park on Wendover Avenue will accommodate up to 28 pregnant women and women with children.

Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion says the nonprofit, Volunteers of America, will offer 24-hour residential substance use recovery services. There will also be on-site childcare to allow clients to focus on themselves.

“This can be an opportunity for that mother," says Cashion. "She may already have small children with her there as she's going through this pregnancy, also. But it's an opportunity for a new beginning, a new life for her and for her children.”

At Monday's ceremony, Cashion provided remarks along with Commissioners Frankie Jones and Alan Perdue.

The Center is slated to open by mid-summer 2027.

