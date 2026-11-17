Carvana is bringing more than 300 new jobs to Alamance County.

The company is planning to build a new massive facility in Burlington to inspect and prepare cars for sale. Governor Josh Stein’s office says Carvana will invest more than $62 million in the project.

The move will create jobs in vehicle repair and fulfillment with average salaries nearing $60,000.

The state is offering the company $450,000 to help finance the project if it meets certain job creation and investment goals.

The governor’s office has not yet shared a timeline for construction or hiring.