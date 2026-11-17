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It’s been five months since the city of Asheville instituted a moratorium on data centers. Now, the city is kicking off a public feedback process and studying the impacts these projects have on energy, water use, noise, and other environmental concerns.

Cities and counties across Western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary, instituted moratoriums last year. Now, many of those pauses are nearing the halfway mark — or even the three-quarter year mark — of the time municipalities have allotted to research the issue more deeply and consider stricter data center regulations. Canton is working on a land use plan and tightened zoning ordinances; Clyde’s city government has formed a subcommittee to advise the mayor on data centers should one come to town. Asheville, for its part, is using research and public feedback to develop amendments to its Unified Development Ordinance, a zoning document that governs land use.

The AI boom has led to an increase in the number of massive data centers, also known as “hyperscalers,” cropping up across the country. These facilities require millions of gallons of water to prevent their servers from overheating, and are a major contributor to climate pollution, with the 400 largest centers in the country emitting more carbon last year than the country of Denmark , according to one study. Nationwide concern about data centers has also centered around the potential impact of these energy-intensive projects on visual blight, noise, and utility costs , Some communities have hoped to reckon with the new neighbors by negotiating community benefit agreements or ensuring local jobs and revenue. Others have erred on the side of seeking more restrictive measures.

Cities have limits in their power to curtail data centers. Asheville can’t ban data centers outright because of state law. The city also lacks power to regulate electricity use, since any data center would have to acquire permission from Duke Energy, not city utilities, to use additional electricity.. However, there are still municipal tools available. According to Vaidila Satvika, an urban planner for the city, zoning laws are the tool cities can use to restrict data center construction. For example, the city can establish regulations that make it harder for companies to meet zoning restrictions.

“If they can meet the hurdles, they can participate, but then at least the perceived or real effects of any use are severely mitigated,” Satvika said.

According to Satvika, some of these restrictions could include requiring sites to be located a certain distance from schools or waterways; permitting centers only in industrial zoning districts; or enacting a strict noise ordinance.

“I guess I would say we're going to probably be on the end of the spectrum that is more restrictive than less restrictive,” Satvika said.

To his knowledge, Asheville has not had any permit applications or interest from tech companies looking to build data centers. The ordinance wouldn’t affect existing, smaller data storage facilities already in town that have been here for a long time.

The city will release proposed zoning ordinances in January, before review by the Planning and Zoning Commission in February. The proposals will go before the city council by next June.

There will be two public information sessions on this process on Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. More information on the public feedback process can be found on the city’s data center study website.