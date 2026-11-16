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Democrat Ashley Bell requests recount in NC's 10th Congressional District

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 16, 2026 at 2:32 PM EST
Ashley Bell speaks at event
Courtesy Ashley Bell for Congress
Democratic candidate Ashley Bell

Democrat Ashley Bell has requested a recount in the race for North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District.

Results from Friday’s county canvasses show Republican Pat Harrigan leading Bell by about 2,500 votes. That puts the margin at less than 1% of the total votes cast, entitling Bell to a recount under state law.

She submitted her request to the State Board of Elections on Friday. The process is set to begin in Forsyth County Tuesday morning.

The 10th District includes parts of Forsyth, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell and Yadkin counties.

So far, candidates have requested recounts in four races across North Carolina.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle