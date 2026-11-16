The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a new 14-member advisory group to help the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation decide what community benefits to fund as part of the Interstate 77 toll lanes project.

To win support for the controversial toll lanes, the DOT promised it would spend $300 million to help Charlotte’s west side. That part of the city will be most impacted by the highway widening, which will add toll lanes in both directions from uptown to the South Carolina state line. Projects include a proposed $150 million cap over part of the highway near uptown. The state has also said it could build a recreation center and spend money to address food deserts in the area.

A private developer will pay for the benefits, and recoup that money through the tolls it charges motorists.

Council member Ed Driggs said the city got a good deal.

“For now, I just want us to appreciate that we are getting a step closer about enforcing the provisions of the $300 million and I am very pleased to be voting in support of the motion,” he said.

The advisory group of residents and business owners will offer their suggestions on how the money should be spent, but won't make the final decision.

The group will be made of people appointed by Mayor Rob Harrington and council members. Council members decided Monday that the group will not have a chair and vice chair.

Council members in May rejected the toll lanes in a 6-5 vote, but reversed course and voted this fall to back the project again.

Construction on the $4 billion toll lanes isn’t expected to begin until early next decade.