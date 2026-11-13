Stokes County faces new lawsuit over massive data center project

Environmental advocates have filed another lawsuit against the Stokes County Board of Commissioners related to a massive data center project in Walnut Cove.

The suit alleges commissioners didn’t thoroughly review all pertinent research before voting to rezone the 1,800 acre plot for Project Delta.

Anne Harvey David, a lawyer with the Southern Environment Law Center or SELC, argues the board relied on inaccurate and incomplete summaries.

“We think that they rushed through this process and that they used AI-generated reports in an attempt to sort of support or prop up a predetermined decision," she said.

Commissioners initially approved the project in January, but reversed that decision in April after the SELC alleged procedural errors. The developer, Engineered Land Solutions, submitted another application, which was approved in September.

The latest suit asks a judge to overturn that decision, arguing the rezoning also conflicts with the county’s long-term development plan.

Stokes County officials did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.