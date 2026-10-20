Reidsville Pella plant to close, resulting in 133 layoffs

The Pella Corporation plant in Reidsville is shutting down, and the company will lay off 133 employees.

According to a notice sent to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the company will begin discharging staff as early as December 3. Some employees will receive at least eight weeks' worth of severance.

Mark Hagerman, an operations leader with Pella Corp., writes that final layoffs are expected by the end of January.

In a statement to WFDD, a spokesperson said the decision follows a review showing there’s “more manufacturing capacity than needed and that growth is expected to be stronger in other parts of the country.”

The windows and doors manufacturing plant opened in 2019 after the state and Rockingham County offered incentives totaling nearly $1.6 million.

According to public documents, the county board of commissioners approved the incentive under certain conditions. Those included that Pella Corp. create and maintain 124 full-time positions through the end of 2026.