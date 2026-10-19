Federal court rejects Camp Lejeune settlement calculation challenge as documentation backlog grows

The federal court overseeing the Camp Lejeune Justice Act litigation has rejected an effort by six claimants to challenge how the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) calculates settlement offers, according to a recent court ruling and status report.

The decision follows the expiration of a September 27 deadline for several government settlement offers. Meanwhile, a newly released joint status report reveals a substantial evidentiary hurdle for victims: the DOJ states that more than three-quarters of the claims it has reviewed so far lack the documentation required to qualify for an Elective Option settlement.

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

A Decades-Old Contamination Crisis

The ongoing legal battle traces back decades. From the 1950s into the 1980s, drinking water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was heavily contaminated by industrial solvents, including trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene. The toxic exposure affected Marines, civilian workers, and families who lived and worked on the base.

While the contaminated wells were eventually shut down, people who became sick—or families whose loved ones died—spent years fighting for compensation. In 2022, Congress passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, establishing a legal path for victims to seek damages. Today, more than 408,500 administrative claims have been filed, with thousands progressing into federal court.

Benjamin Schachtman / WHQR The Alton Lennon Federal Building and Courthouse in Wilmington.

The Fight Over Settlement Calculations

For some victims, the government's Elective Option settlement program was designed to fast-track compensation. However, James Foster, an attorney with Fob & Foster representing over 700 claimants, filed motions on behalf of six clients who argued the government either denied them an EO settlement or offered far less than they earned based on federal time-in-service and exposure records.

On October 1, Chief Judge Richard Myers denied one of Foster's motions seeking a hearing. The judge did not rule on the accuracy of the DOJ's math, but instead found that the plaintiff had not shown "good cause" to pursue the challenge in an individual case. Under the litigation's case-management rules, broad issues impacting large numbers of plaintiffs must go through the Master Docket via the Plaintiff’s Leadership Group.

Foster notes that because of this, the court bypassed the actual substance of his argument.

“He did not deny it on the merits, he just denied it basically on procedural grounds, saying the Plaintiff’s Leadership Group would need to approve it in order for it to be considered,” Attorney James Foster said. “The other two judges, Judge Boyle and Judge Dever, both denied it as well. Just very vague orders, neither one of them really got into the merits. Judge Dever said that the government can basically administrate its settlement program however it wants.”

With similar motions denied and the September 27 deadline passed, those specific settlement opportunities have expired. Foster stated that three of his clients would have accepted the offers if the DOJ had corrected what he views as clear accounting errors.

“None of the clients wanted to take the offers that were incorrect,” Foster explained. “Ultimately, three of the four would have agreed to have taken the actual correct numbers that they were entitled to, but the Department of Justice would not agree to acknowledge the error that was made or correct the numbers. So those are gone.”

Foster Law L.L.C. James Foster of Foster Law LLC. Foster, a graduate of the UNC School of Law who grew up in Raleigh, has deep roots in the state—his parents currently live in Emerald Isle. His firm represents roughly 700 Camp Lejeune toxic water litigation victims.

Data Accessibility Issues

The dispute highlights a deeper divide regarding what records are used to verify a claimant’s eligibility—and who has access to them. Foster argues that critical evidence held by federal agencies remains out of reach for private attorneys outside of the core leadership group.

“The Department of Justice has unfettered access to that database, and the VA person I spoke with told me that when the DOJ calls, they just give them whatever records that they ask for because they're a federal agency,” Foster said. “But we cannot get them without actually representing them in a VA claim. So, I would have to, on top of my 700 Camp Lejeune Justice Act claims, I would have to be representing these people in their VA claims, which they may already have a VA attorney assisting them or they may not want me to assist them, right?”

Private attorneys also face barriers accessing "muster rolls"—historical Marine Corps personnel logs being heavily relied upon in court to prove a service member’s specific unit assignment and timeframe on the base.

“The Plaintiff’s Leadership Group has access to that, but the non-Plaintiff’s Leadership Group lawyers like myself do not, even for my own clients,” Foster said. “So, I can't use those records to evaluate these cases for EO eligibility, global settlement, or anything else.”

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

The Backlog and Next Steps

According to a recent status report, the Navy’s Camp Lejeune Claims Unit is processing approximately 408,500 administrative claims. While the government notes that 75% of reviewed claims currently lack sufficient evidence for an EO settlement, officials clarified this does not equal an automatic denial. Claims remain under consideration while families gather missing documentation, such as medical diagnoses and housing records, under a system of government-issued deficiency notices.

The Plaintiff’s Leadership Group currently holds a database of nearly 100 million pages of digitized Marine Corps records to aid the process. However, the DOJ maintains that the federal court lacks jurisdiction over the Navy's administrative process or the EO program, limiting the use of those searchable files primarily to active lawsuits.

For attorneys like Foster, the procedural gridlock risks obscuring the human cost of the tragedy.

“If I were to have asked the judge to do anything, it would be to force these attorneys to actually sit down with some of these families and the people that have been hurt and actually listen to what they have to say, because it's some of the saddest stories that you'll ever hear,” Attorney James Foster said. “And that's all being lost in this... The Beirut bombing killed 220 Marines. And that's probably one of the most famous catastrophic incidents involving Marines in this country. Well, my small law firm represents almost twice as many Marines that were killed from the toxic water than were killed in the Beirut bombing.”





Bellwether Trials on the Horizon

After years of administrative delays, some Camp Lejeune cases are finally heading to court to test the evidence. Following a previous federal court ruling striking down requests for jury trials, these cases will proceed as bench trials, meaning the presiding judges will act as both legal authorities and finders of fact.

These initial bellwether trials are intended to give both sides a clear look at how judges evaluate the credibility of representative claims, shaping future valuation and liability patterns.

The first Track One kidney cancer trials are rapidly approaching:

• October 26: Frank Mousser case scheduled for trial.

• November 9: David Fancher case scheduled for trial.

• Bellwether Pool: Kidney cancer cases involving Jacqueline Tukes and David Downs—a client of Foster—are also designated as key bellwether trials.

“We represent one of the first ones going to trial, David Downs. He's in his 90s now,” Foster said. “He's been waiting for this for quite a while. I think he's excited for it to be over with, hopefully, but it's a long time to wait. Many people have been waiting for a very long time for this.”

These upcoming trials could also push the evidence behind the toxic water claims deeper into the public domain.

“Once these cases go to trial, the facts come out,” Foster noted. “All the facts about the water, the statistics, the expert testimony, it actually becomes public; more so than it has been so far at least.”

The Settlement Question Remains Unanswered

The upcoming court dates mark the next major turning point in a litigation process that began with contaminated water decades ago.

Notably, the newest status report does not include the comprehensive settlement framework that the court had requested by October and which victims had hoped to see. For thousands of remaining claimants, the central question persists: will the federal government resolve their cases through an administrative settlement process, or will they too be forced to wait for a court to decide what their claims are worth?

