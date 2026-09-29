Democrat Tim Zizack is running for the open District 1 Pender County Board of Commissioners seat

Pender County Board of Commissioners, District 1

Tim Zizack, Democrat

Career: Domestic commercial business management

Degree: BA education

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the Pender County Board of Commissioners?

A: Eight years of municipal board experience as a Topsail Beach council member and mayor pro tem. Collaboration with county and municipal boards. Eight municipal budgets. Established relationships with regional, state elected officials and agencies. Successful business owner for 13 years. 40 years of creating revenue, exceeding profit goals and reducing costs.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Pender County currently and what steps will you take to help correct it?

A: Lack of Board collaboration to effectively govern. A growth with planning and alternative revenue resources to minimize property tax funding infrastructure and education. Expand Pender economic development partners with economic incentive funding programs to expand Pender Commerce Park.

Q: Controversy over citizen surveillance and Flock cameras have become a topic of concern for many in recent months. If elected commissioner, do you plan to address the contract with the sheriff’s office and what will that look like exactly? Are you inclined to cancel the contract; why/why not?

A: Yes, review the contract, camera policies and camera features. Consider license plate cameras. Create a Flock committee, chaired by the county manager, including sheriff, emergency management and county attorney, with additional members at the manager’s discretion. Operational costs per month including cost of fuel depot reserves.

Per canceling the contract: A decision with an understanding of the contract and attorney’s recommendation.

Q: Many large-scale developments have been built in Pender County in the last five years and show no signs of slowing. What policy changes would you like to see to ensure infrastructure meets the needs of new residents, while also being mindful of the current population’s quality of life?

A: To consider changes, the board would require an understanding of future planning board agenda items. I would recommend the planning board become an agenda item at every commissioner’s board meeting. I would attend and review all planning board meetings. Information allows for the best decisions that maintain services and affordability. I support the county staff and planning board.

Q: Employee recruitment and retention has been problematic in the county government. For instance, the Pender County Fire and EMS merger is complete but two months in has 52 vacancies, and the county attributed a missed deadline to submit its financial audit to the state in June because senior finance staff left late last year. How will you address recruitment and retention in all departments of Pender County?

A: The merger should have been planned for three phases, one annually. This would allow evaluation with the ability to make changes. Phases would stagger the number of new positions.

Recruitment and retention policies require an annual review. The required deadlines missed are unacceptable. Consider changes to eliminate any missed deadlines.

Q: Are the county’s current water and sewer utilities being adequately funded and managed; why or why not? What will you do to make corrections and will you make it a county priority to connect people using well water to the county's water and sewer; how, if so?

A: Managed, yes. Only build if funded, yes. Continue developing annual infrastructure plans that are funded.

All residents should have access to clean water and wastewater service. Request form all resources and elected state officials: NCDEQ, VUR, MRF and Federal USDA Rural Development and non-profit NCRWA, SERCAP.

Q: The state legislature recently passed a temporary pause regarding the 2026 revaluation numbers being used in Pender County; however, it is only an interim fix to shield residents from escalating costs. In the last seven years (the revaluation timeline of the county), property values in Pender County have risen 115% on average, to much resident dismay. The pause lifts in January, but what do you see as a long-term solution when it comes to preventing sticker shock for residents and ensuring property taxes in Pender provide appropriate funding for county services?

A: Change the revaluation to the minimum cycle of 4 years. Create a semiannual communication plan for taxpayers.

Q: North Carolina voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in November 2026 that gives the state legislature the power to limit annual increases in local property taxes; do you support this move? Why or why not?

A: I do not support this amendment. Counties have different annual expenditures needs. This limit would reduce funds that would require a reduction in services and will increase other fees. Well-managed county budgets do not need to be regulated by the state. Recommend revisions to the guidelines in the state-budget audits.

Q: The deadline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge grant is approaching. WMPO Director Mike Kozlosky has been clear the only options to fund a new bridge at this point is the toll or the local options sales tax. Since Pender County has representation on the WMPO, which do you support? Additionally, do you support the 65-foot, the 135-foot bridge option, or do you think a third design option should be explored?

A: I would not support a local sales tax from Pender County to fund a bridge in New Hanover County. I would request Pender County to abstain from a vote to fund from tolls.

I support a statically 65-foot bridge. Only if there is a defined need for 135 feet.

Q: Given the rapid growth in Pender County, schools recently faced a multi-million dollar operational funding gap just to maintain existing staffing and services. Moving forward, what is your specific strategy for collaborating with the board of education to ensure predictable, long-term funding for classroom teachers and student support?

A: Pender County has funds to meet the gap for the minimum request with surplus from previous year’s budget. Funds were available for the additional requests that would increase the lowest spend per pupil in North Carolina.

Meet and collaborate every quarter to review and plan for county funding allowing for budget planning. There are long-term revenue channels other than property taxes that can fund and increase with county growth that the taxpayers can decide on the 2027- 2028 ballot.