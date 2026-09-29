Democrat Brookey Hardee is running for the open District 2 Pender County Board of Commissioners seat

Pender County Board of Commissioners, District 2

Brookey Hardee, Democrat

Career: Financial Institution Strategic Consultant (currently focused on merger and acquisition client and colleague experience)

Degree: NCSU, BA Communications

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the Pender County Board of Commissioners?

A: I have extensive experience in developing and executing strategic solutions that create strong partnerships across organizations. This requires an ability to effectively and transparently collaborate with people who may have different views and objectives. Pender County needs this skillset to be able to move past the toxic environment the current board is experiencing.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Pender County currently and what steps will you take to help correct it?

A: The biggest challenge right now is the inability to get the priorities of our residents resolved because of discord and combativeness amongst board members. While members may disagree (and absolutely should at times), the betterment of Pender County is dependent on the ability to constructively debate an issue, propose thoughtful recommendations for solutions, and then collaborate to execute on those solutions.

Q: Controversy over citizen surveillance and Flock cameras have become a topic of concern for many in recent months. If elected commissioner, do you plan to address the contract with the sheriff’s office and what will that look like exactly? Are you inclined to cancel the contract; why/why not?

A: While I do believe that cameras in public places are a necessary tool for our law enforcement agencies, I am not sure that the Flock cameras are the best solution. While Flock has installed some boundaries to accessing their data, I do think we should do a deeper dive into what that means for existing cameras. If we aren't satisfied with what the Sheriff shares, then I would like to better understand the terms of our contract with Flock and how much it would cost us to get out of the contract.

Q: Many large-scale developments have been built in Pender County in the last five years and show no signs of slowing. What policy changes would you like to see to ensure infrastructure meets the needs of new residents, while also being mindful of the current population’s quality of life?

A: Unfortunately, our population has outpaced the maintenance of our county infrastructure. We must rethink how and where we source the water for our community. Additionally, we should be having a hard conversation with the state about our roads' capacity to handle this rapid growth.

Q: Employee recruitment and retention have been problematic in the county government. For instance, the Pender County Fire and EMS merger is complete but two months in has 52 vacancies, and the county attributed a missed deadline to submit its financial audit to the state in June because senior finance staff left late last year. How will you address recruitment and retention in all departments of Pender County?

A: I would like to understand what makes the current staff want to be employed by Pender County and what incentives (career growth potential, better health care options, more PTO, childcare options, etc) would keep them excited about working here. As someone who has spent many years studying colleague engagement, I do think we can develop a plan that makes people not just want to work for Pender County, but become loyal career employees.

Q: Are the county’s current water and sewer utilities being adequately funded and managed; why or why not? What will you do to make corrections and will you make it a county priority to connect people using well water to the county's water and sewer; how, if so?

A: They are absolutely not being properly managed. Throughout the past nine months of talking to residents around the county, this is one of their main concerns, and comes up at every event I attend. While the county says levels of minerals are acceptable, I know first hand the damage (and associated cost of correcting the damage) the current water supply can do to a home. We recently had our hot water heater drained and the calcium that was left in my driveway looked like buckets of sand had been dumped. We were fortunate enough to be able to remedy the situation, but not every family can do that, and if they are renters, they have even more constraints. Our residents deserve safe, clean water from a reliable source.

Q: The state legislature recently passed a temporary pause regarding the 2026 revaluation numbers being used in Pender County; however, it is only an interim fix to shield residents from escalating costs. In the last seven years (the revaluation timeline of the county), property values in Pender County have risen 115% on average, to much resident dismay. The pause lifts in January, but what do you see as a long-term solution when it comes to preventing sticker shock for residents and ensuring property taxes in Pender provide appropriate funding for county services?

A: I have concerns about who is doing the evaluations as some of these do not make sense to me. The amount should be more aligned to the value of a home if it were to sell. There will be some difference as home prices fluctuate with the economy, the demand, etc., but there should not be hundreds of thousands of dollars of difference. So I question the accuracy of the results and would like to get another, unbiased review before we put an unnecessary strain on our residents.

Q: North Carolina voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in November 2026 that gives the state legislature the power to limit annual increases in local property taxes; do you support this move? Why or why not?

A: No, I do not. If this passes, Pender County could lose an essential revenue stream that could go to improving our schools and our infrastructure (like water supply).

Q: The deadline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge grant is approaching. WMPO Director Mike Kozlosky has been clear the only options to fund a new bridge at this point is the toll or the local options sales tax. Since Pender County has representation on the WMPO, which do you support? Additionally, do you support the 65-foot, the 135-foot bridge option, or do you think a third design option should be explored?

A: I support the 65 foot option as it will be less impactful to the environment. We are fortunate enough to live in a beautiful area, and it is our duty to protect the ecosystem that makes our home so special.

Q: Given the rapid growth in Pender County, schools recently faced a multi-million dollar operational funding gap just to maintain existing staffing and services. Moving forward, what is your specific strategy for collaborating with the board of education to ensure predictable, long-term funding for classroom teachers and student support?

A: The board of commissioners and board of education should be closely aligned and work together to ensure school funding is always a top priority for the budget. We have an opportunity to create a learning environment that promotes creative and educational growth in our students while supporting our teachers and staff.

Commissioners should be attending school board meetings to hear directly from parents and staff about concerns. They should also be researching other school systems around the country who have successfully navigated rapid growth while meeting the educational needs of their communities.

We are fortunate to have an innovative superintendent who seems more than willing to explore new ideas for the betterment of his school system.