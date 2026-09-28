Democratic challenger Gary Woods is running for Brunswick County Board of Commissioners District 1

Brunswick County Board of Commissioners District 1

Democratic challenger Gary Woods

Career: Retired US Coast Guard-Finance and Supply Officer

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners?

A: I bring more than 28 years of military service as a finance and supply officer, where I developed extensive experience in financial management, budgeting, resource allocation, logistics, accountability, and responsible stewardship of public resources. By leveraging my extensive financial and logistics experience, I bring exceptional qualifications to serve on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Brunswick County currently and what steps will you take to help correct it?

A: One of the biggest challenges facing Brunswick County is managing the rapid growth that is already underway. With more than 150 developments already approved, we have a responsibility to make sure our communities are prepared for the increased demands on roads, schools, public safety, water and sewer systems, and the local environment.

If elected, I will work closely with county agencies, municipalities, and community leaders to identify the infrastructure, public-safety, and budget investments needed to responsibly support the growth that has already been approved. I will also push for greater accountability and careful evaluation of future development proposals, including their impact on our roads, infrastructure, natural resources, and quality of life.

Q: Controversy over citizen surveillance and Flock cameras have become a topic of concern for many in recent months. As a commissioner, do you plan to address the contract with the sheriff’s office and what will that look like exactly? Are you inclined to cancel the contract; why/why not? If not, how do you plan to address misuse of the Flock system?

A: Yes, I plan to address the Flock camera contract with the sheriff’s office. My first step would be to put a temporary moratorium on the contract while we review how the system is being used and address the concerns of our citizens. I’m not automatically saying we should cancel the contract. I want to look at the facts and work with the sheriff’s office and county legal team to put stronger safeguards in place.

Citizens’ privacy and constitutional rights have to come first. If we continue using Flock, there need to be clear rules on who has access, when the system can be used, how data is retained, and strong oversight to prevent misuse. I also believe there should be specific provisions for legitimate emergencies.

We can support public safety without giving up our citizens’ right to privacy.

Q: The state legislature recently stripped the Brunswick County Planning Board of its development authority and handed it to the commissioners; do you support the move — why or why not? Do you think the state should have run interference; what’s the balance between elected officials being allowed to govern and the legislature stepping in?

A: I think the move was largely symbolic because, while the state transferred development authority to the commissioners, it didn’t really give us any additional tools or authority to address the underlying growth issues.

The new law does give commissioners final approval authority over certain development decisions and requires recorded votes. I believe the better approach would have been for the North Carolina General Assembly to give Brunswick County commissioners the full ability to approve or deny applications based on local facts, local infrastructure, traffic, and the impact on our communities.

I also think there has to be a balance. The legislature shouldn’t routinely interfere in local government, but if the state is going to step in, it should give local elected officials the tools they need to actually govern effectively. Brunswick County is growing rapidly, and decisions about that growth should be made by people who are accountable to Brunswick County voters.

Q: The deadline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge grant is approaching. WMPO Director Mike Kozlosky has been clear the only options to fund a new bridge at this point is the toll or the local options sales tax — which do you support? Additionally, do you support the 65-foot, the 135-foot bridge option, or do you think a third design option should be explored?

A: If those are truly the only two funding options, I would support the toll, but I believe local residents should be exempt by issuing them a pass.

As for the bridge itself, I support the 135-foot option. It would allow traffic to continue moving without bridge openings, require less maintenance, and avoid the mechanical problems associated with a movable bridge. I believe it provides a better long-term solution for our community.

Q: Is PFAS contamination adequately being addressed in Brunswick County? What would you like to see happen to ensure everyone has access to clean water and how will you usher those ideas in?

A: No, I don’t believe PFAS contamination has been addressed adequately, and I think we need to do more to make sure every resident has access to safe, clean drinking water. With the new settlement — North Carolina reached a record nearly $600-million PFAS settlement with chemical manufacturers Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva in September — the $95 million Brunswick County is receiving is the people’s money, not the commissioners’ money.

As a commissioner, I will demand that every dollar be accounted for and used to address PFAS, protect our drinking water, and improve our infrastructure. The current board will be responsible for spending this money, and they must be held accountable. I will push for transparency, public reporting, and a clear plan so taxpayers know exactly where every dollar goes.

The new settlement money gives Brunswick County an opportunity to invest in solutions rather than simply treating the problem as business as usual. We should make sure the money is used directly for water quality, treatment, testing, and protecting our residents. We also need to keep an open mind about new technologies that could help remove or destroy PFAS. If emerging technologies — including biological solutions — can be proven safe and effective, I want the county evaluating them alongside proven treatment methods.

As a commissioner, I would push for transparency, regular testing, responsible use of the settlement funds, and a clear goal: every Brunswick County resident should have access to clean, safe drinking water.

Q: Several local governments in Brunswick County have voted to establish 12-month moratoria on data centers until they develop ordinances with specific land use and environmental regulations. Do you support local government making these decisions or should these regulations be crafted at the state level?

A: I don’t believe Brunswick County should approve data centers. Our county is already dealing with tremendous growth and pressure on our water, power, roads, and other infrastructure. I support local governments having the ability to make land-use decisions based on the needs and impacts of their communities. The people who live here should have a strong voice in what gets built here. If a community wants to establish a moratorium while it studies the impacts and develops appropriate regulations, I support that. But ultimately, my position is simple: Brunswick County is not the right place for data centers.

Q: Brunswick County is the fastest growing county in the state, but residents and commissioners alike have pointed to utility and road infrastructure concerns. What needs to be addressed with infrastructure to match incoming development? What policy changes would you make to tackle these concerns?

A: Our infrastructure needs to keep pace with the growth we’re approving. That means roads, water and sewer, drainage, schools, and public safety all need to be considered before additional development is approved.

One of the biggest tools we need is stronger developer proffers — requiring new developments to help pay for the infrastructure impacts they create. Unfortunately, our ability to do that is limited by state law, so this is something that needs to be addressed at the state level. If infrastructure is addressed at the time of development, the cost is substantially less than if the infrastructure has to be updated in future years, this would potentially save the county millions of dollars.

As a commissioner, I would work with our state legislators to change those laws and give Brunswick County more control over growth and the infrastructure needed to support it. We should not continue approving development first and then try to figure out how to pay for the roads and utilities afterward.

Q: Brunswick County Schools has found that all of its schools will reach 100% capacity in the next decade. The 2026 school bond will help alleviate this, if passed this November, but what is your view on supporting the school district’s increased capital needs as the county continues to grow?

A: I support investing in our schools and making sure they have the facilities they need to keep up with Brunswick County’s growth. The school bond can help address some of the immediate needs, but we also have to look at how we pay for the continued growth.

Brunswick County is a Tier 3 county, which means we don’t receive the additional state and lottery funding needed to keep up with our school growth. Redistricting could move students to schools like Southport Elementary where there is available classroom space, but that could put some children on buses for an hour or more each way. That may solve a capacity problem on paper, but it’s not the solution our families deserve.

We could also increase the percentage of county property-tax revenue going to our schools. Right now, Brunswick County Schools receives about 36.5% of county property-tax revenue. Increasing that share would provide more resources without raising the tax rate, but it still wouldn’t be enough to build the schools we need.

The real solution is for North Carolina to give Brunswick County its fair share of state education funding. North Carolina has one of the largest economies in the country, yet our state continues to rank near the bottom nationally in education funding. Our children shouldn’t have to pay the price for an unfair funding system. We need to fight for our fair share — and as commissioner, I believe we need to allow developer proffers as soon as possible so that new communities have a direct buy-in to addressing the impacts they create — including the additional demand on our schools.

New development should not leave existing taxpayers responsible for all of the infrastructure and school costs that come with that growth. We need the authority to make developers help provide the resources needed to support the communities they are building.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: I think the last two meetings have highlighted some real turmoil and a lack of unity on the board. In my view, many of the issues we’re dealing with today — and will be dealing with in the future — are the result of decisions made by the current board. They are getting the business of the county conducted and holding their meetings as scheduled. But I believe we need substantial change in leadership — more accountability, better communication, and a stronger focus on the long-term impact of decisions. If you believe Brunswick County needs a new direction, I ask you to vote for change.