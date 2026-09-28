Democrat Sara Singer is running for the open District 2 Brunswick County Board of Commissioners seat

Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, District 2

Democrat Sara Singer

Career: Owner of Smiles & Purrs and pet sitter

Education: High school degree — homeschooled

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners?

A: While this may be my first time running for political office, my concern for the welfare of every resident — we all deserve clean water — and the rampant overdevelopment and subsequent destruction of land compelled me to run. My desire to do the right thing, leading by the will of the people and not by any self–interest, will make me a commissioner who truly listens to the residents here.

I’m a long time small-business owner. The skills required to manage clients, staff, a budget and finances, and more, along with the work ethic and compassion with which I run Smiles and Purrs, will translate to the commissioners chambers.

Further, I have closely followed and researched the issues facing the board, attended their meetings, and met with numerous constituents in-person to hear their concerns and needs.

Finally, I have no connections to lobbyists or powerful interest groups, which means my decisions on the board will be driven by my constituents, not by pressure from big donors.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Brunswick County currently and what steps will you take to help correct it?

A: Glaringly, the toxic water that is affecting nearly every resident first comes to mind.

The Northwest Water Treatment Plant upgrade to reverse osmosis to filter out PFAS, due to come online by the end of the year, still does not reach all county residents. Those living in Southport, St. James, Oak Island, and Caswell Beach will still get water blended with that from the Highway 211 plant, and that water is not treated for PFAS. The Northwest Plant will also dump the filtered-out PFAS back into the Cape Fear River! It’s an unsatisfactory and inadequate “solution.”

In conjunction with that, the limitations we face as a county due to state-level regulations has made it incredibly difficult to say no to developers. Self-interest and money seem to be leading the decisions within the General Assembly and that must stop. We need Dennis Breen, Scott Nasiff, and Rick Combes to bring real change at the state level and then within the county, we need empathetic and ethical commissioners who will stand up for what’s right.

I will fight to get our autonomy back as a county. We need developer and impact fees, we need tree protections — and that takes a General Assembly that actually cares about Brunswick County.

Q: Controversy over citizen surveillance and Flock cameras have become a topic of concern for many in recent months. As a commissioner, do you plan to address the contract with the sheriff’s office and what will that look like exactly? Are you inclined to cancel the contract; why/why not? If not, how do you plan to address misuse of the Flock system?

A: As a candidate, I have launched a petition to present to Sheriff Chism and the commissioners requesting that all contracts with Flock cameras be ended. People deserve the right to privacy and the misuse and unethical practices with Flock systems, not to mention the folks wrongfully pulled over, arrested, etc. due to Flock cameras misidentifying vehicles, are simply far too rampant. We should spend tax dollars ethically and not one cent should go to line the pockets of someone like Peter Thiel.

As commissioner, if the contracts aren’t cancelled by the time my term begins, I will continue to work to end them.

Q: The state legislature recently stripped the Brunswick County Planning Board of its development authority and handed it to the commissioners; do you support the move — why or why not? Do you think the state should have run interference; what’s the balance between elected officials being allowed to govern and the legislature stepping in?

A: I support this move because planned developments are not insular — their construction affects the landscape, existing housing developments around them, flooding risks, school capacities and more. Such weighty decisions shouldn’t be in the hands of a board not elected by the citizens. Plus, commissioners appoint the planning board members which potentially creates a conflict of interest. Those kinds of decisions should fall to the elected officials who are accountable to their constituents.

I want to see county-elected officials have more freedom to govern for their own communities; a change in leadership at the General Assembly-level will facilitate that outcome. We know intimately the struggles Brunswick faces, the landscape, and see first-hand how quickly it’s growing without proper infrastructure.

Who better to make the important decisions regarding that growth than our local officials?

Q: The deadline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge grant is approaching. WMPO Director Mike Kozlosky has been clear the only options to fund a new bridge at this point is the toll or the local options sales tax — which do you support? Additionally, do you support the 65-foot, the 135-foot bridge option, or do you think a third design option should be explored?

A: I’m in agreement with Dennis Breen — raising the corporate tax to 5% would bring $1 billion to $2 billion into the state budget and help fund the bridge repair/replacement needed.

I firmly oppose implementing an unfair toll tax on residents to pay for the bridge, regardless of which option is ultimately chosen. The 65-foot bridge would have less negative impacts upon surrounding residential and historic areas, and would impact just a little over 1 acre of wetlands, versus the 135 foot option which would impact over 10 acres.

I support the option that has the least invasive impacts and am absolutely in favor of considering other design options.

Q: Is PFAS contamination adequately being addressed in Brunswick County? What would you like to see happen to ensure everyone has access to clean water and how will you usher those ideas in?

A: No, it is not. I want to initiate a full investigation into the water utilities department. Why did the county hire a contractor (CDM Smith) riddled with financial scandals? Why is the RO plant six years delayed, with $170 million spent, and it won’t even supply fully filtered water to every resident in that area? Further, as I mentioned above, it will circulate PFAS back into the Cape Fear River.

Why did Brunswick not follow New Hanover County’s process and pursue the granulated activated carbon filtration system, especially as it’s generally cheaper and ultimately results in the PFAS being destroyed nearly fully?

Q: Several local governments in Brunswick County have voted to establish 12-month moratoria on data centers until they develop ordinances with specific land use and environmental regulations. Do you support local government making these decisions or should these regulations be crafted at the state level?

A: I believe AI, at the breakneck pace it’s going and with the resulting need for data centers, should be halted completely until its negative environmental and social impacts can be fully assessed and mitigated. I believe that should be done at the federal level.

Civilization is in a water bankruptcy, the Earth’s temperature is rising to critical levels. We need to listen to these natural warnings and stop the destruction entirely.

Q: Brunswick County is the fastest growing county in the state, but residents and commissioners alike have pointed to utility and road infrastructure concerns. What needs to be addressed with infrastructure to match incoming development? What policy changes would you make to tackle these concerns?

A: We need to make developers more responsible to offset the negative impacts of their developments. We don’t need to approve one more development until our infrastructure is beefed up to account for our growing needs. With the amount of homes being green lit, simply catching up to current needs won’t be enough. Impact fees could be distributed to schools, used for road repairs, etc. That would be my place to start.

Q: Brunswick County Schools has found that all of its schools will reach 100% capacity in the next decade. The 2026 school bond will help alleviate this, if passed this November, but what is your view on supporting the school district’s increased capital needs as the county continues to grow?

A: I agree with Brian Rupp and Sue Duncan for school board; I support the bond. It’s ultimately the wiser decision fiscally for taxpayers; the schools will be built regardless due to state law. The bond on the ballot addresses the most economical way to pay for those schools.

Long-term, we need school board members and county commissioners who are forward-thinking, versus reactionary officials who are always playing catch-up because they have no long-term vision.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: They need to:

1. Stop taking donations from the same entities whose developments their appointees on the planning board have stamped for approval — the conflict of interest is glaring;

2. Actually listen respectfully to their constituents and act accordingly;

3. Look to the future and plan proactively, versus kicking the can down the road and reacting to problems they didn’t address when they should have.