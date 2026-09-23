Republican Frank Iler is running for reelection in N.C. House District 17

NC House District 17

Frank Iler, Republican incumbent

Career: Retired businessman

Education: Degree in business from Campbell University

Q: What qualifies you to serve in the North Carolina legislature?

A: Experience and a record of accomplishment.

Q. What is a bill you would like to sponsor or co-sponsor and what is a bill you want to repeal — or even amend? Why?

A: The answer is many. However, I would like to repeal the 2% grocery tax put on in the 1960s by the Dems. Why? It impacts every income level, and mostly the lower income families.

Q: What will you do to hold industry accountable for pollution of toxic chemicals, such as PFAS or 1,4 dioxane, in the water or air? Will you support enforcing additional maximum contaminant levels of PFAS compounds, aside from PFOA or PFOS; how, if so?

A: Where have you been? I have fought for 10+ years for clean water, including the recent bill to hold polluters financially responsible for pollution that gets into public water systems.

Q: Is the public school allotment formula sufficient or does the legislature need to change it? Explain what your plan is for this issue.

A: Not sure what is being called an allotment. Education is almost 60% of the state budget now.

Q: State law allows law enforcement agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation, to store data captured by license plate reading cameras (Flock cameras) for up to 90 days. Since the CEO of Flock cameras has now recommended agencies reduce the time camera data is stored down to seven days, would you make it a priority to change state law to follow this recommendation?

A: Cameras, yes.

Q: Do you support how the film grant program currently operates? Do you think the $31-million annual cap on award disbursements should be lifted? Do you think the General Assembly should allocate more money to the program?

A: No. I fought to retain the better film incentive program we had 10 years ago. The grant program is inferior. My record is very clear supporting our film industry.

Q: Would you support rolling back the sales and use tax exemption for data centers to build in North Carolina? Explain.

A: No. They need to step up like everyone else.

Q: The current gas-tax funding system for the NCDOT no longer seems to efficiently support necessary projects – including the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement. Is tolling the answer; what other funding mechanisms would you support? Would you vote on legislation to allow the Turnpike Authority to toll the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge if it comes before you?

A: I have fought for years for the general fund to support the transportation fund, like other states. We finally got 6%. I would work for 10% or better. Bridge tolling won't be up to me.

Q: Would you vote to implement an independent commission to draw legislative and congressional lines? Why or why not?

A: If one knows politics, one knows that an independent commission could never be independent or non-political.

Q: In terms of economic development, North Carolina gets high marks for business, but middling and lower marks for worker satisfaction and quality of life. What would you do to improve these metrics for state residents?

A: I have not seen that information. Our local quality of life is pretty good. We have already cut the personal income tax rate rate for everyone that pays any tax at all and raised the child deduction. I am not in favor of the government taking over businesses, as my opponent's party appears to be.