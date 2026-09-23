Democratic challenger Scott Nasiff is running for N.C. House District 19

NC House District 19

Scott Nasiff, Democratic challenger

Career: Small business owner

Education: M.A. in international affairs, B.A in political science

Q: What qualifies you to serve in the North Carolina legislature?

A: I am an honest, competent and responsive person and I believe these are traits that people are looking for in their elected officials. I have always given back to the communities that I have lived in. I have served on prior homeowner boards and have served in various leadership positions in the communities I have lived in.

I have a Masters degree in international affairs from American University and a B.A. in political science from Assumption College. I am a small business owner so I know what issues small business owners face in these difficult times. I believe in listening to people’s concerns regardless of party and will always try to do what’s right for the people of District 19.

Q. What is a bill you would like to sponsor or co-sponsor and what is a bill you want to repeal — or even amend? Why?

A: I would like to sponsor a bill that makes corporations pay state income taxes. In 2030, corporations will no longer pay state income taxes to North Carolina. This means that companies like Duke Energy, Amazon, Walmart, Chemours and other multinational and multistate companies will not pay a dime in income tax to North Carolina. North Carolina will have lost billions in revenue.

The tax burden will be completely shouldered by the residents of the state and I do not believe that this is fair. Corporations need to pay their fair share as they use state services like roads, water and sewer systems, etc. If corporations pay taxes, we will raise billions of dollars that can be used to fund infrastructure, schools, healthcare and other needed services.

I would repeal the bill that allows Flock cameras in our communities. It is an invasion of privacy from our government and there are no safeguards in place to regulate who is viewing the information, for what reason, and what they are doing with it.

Q: What will you do to hold industry accountable for pollution of toxic chemicals, such as PFAS or 1,4 dioxane, in the water or air? Will you support enforcing additional maximum contaminant levels of PFAS compounds, aside from PFOA or PFOS; how, if so?

A: Yes, I believe we need to have a law that bans forever chemicals. Currently, our state legislators are putting corporate profits over people’s health and well being. That needs to end. I would sponsor a bill that bans forever chemicals and work across the aisle to get this passed.

Q: Is the public school allotment formula sufficient or does the legislature need to change it? Explain what your plan is for this issue.

A: The legislature needs to do two things: Increase the public school allotment and end the vouchers. North Carolina is currently 50th in per pupil spending and of that money almost $600 million is being syphoned off to subsidize wealthy parents to send their kids to private schools in the form of vouchers. Studies show that almost 90% of the students getting vouchers were already going to private schools.

In addition, private schools have no reporting requirements to show how the money is being used, what their curriculum is, what their test scores are, what their teacher credentials are, etc. In addition, we need to increase spending on public schools so that we can provide our students and teachers with the necessary tools and resources to be successful. We need to pay our teachers like the professionals that they are, especially our experienced teachers who do not receive a raise from the state for years 15-24. That needs to change.

Q: State law allows law enforcement agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation, to store data captured by license plate reading cameras (Flock cameras) for up to 90 days. Since the CEO of Flock cameras has now recommended agencies reduce the time camera data is stored down to seven days, would you make it a priority to change state law to follow this recommendation?

A: Yes, I would take it a step further and outlaw Flock cameras in North Carolina because there are no safeguards in place as to who is using this data and what they are doing with it.

Q: Do you support how the film grant program currently operates? Do you think the $31-million annual cap on award disbursements should be lifted? Do you think the General Assembly should allocate more money to the program?

A: Yes, I believe the General Assembly should allocate more money to this program, as it more than pays for itself. It brings in money to North Carolina and creates jobs.

In 2025, film and television production activity in North Carolina generated an estimated $185.5 million in direct in-state spending. It also created 7,000 additional jobs.

Q: Would you support rolling back the sales and use tax exemption for data centers to build in North Carolina? Explain.

A: Yes, I would support rolling back the sales and use tax exemptions for data centers. In 2026, North Carolina rolled back the sales and use tax exemption on electricity used by data centers, but kept exemptions for hardware, software, and cooling equipment. I believe all of these should be rolled back, as the state is losing millions of dollars in tax revenue to data centers who have significant energy demands and put a strain on local power grids.

Q: The current gas-tax funding system for the NCDOT no longer seems to efficiently support necessary projects – including the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement. Is tolling the answer; what other funding mechanisms would you support? Would you vote on legislation to allow the Turnpike Authority to toll the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge if it comes before you?

A: As it stands now, I oppose a toll for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Asking residents of the Cape Fear region to pay a disproportionately large share of the costs for a new bridge that benefits the entire state places an unfair burden on one segment of North Carolina’s population. Current officeholders at all levels of government have been remiss in not aggressively pursuing alternate payment options — at the expense of their constituents. I will work to oppose any toll.

As for paying for it, I would be in favor of not eliminating the state corporate income tax and utilize those funds to help pay for the bridge.

Q: Would you vote to implement an independent commission to draw legislative and congressional lines? Why or why not?

A: Absolutely. I believe in having fair maps so that candidates need to run on issues and get out and meet the voters and not hide behind gerrymandered districts to win an election.

Q: In terms of economic development, North Carolina gets high marks for business, but middling and lower marks for worker satisfaction and quality of life. What would you do to improve these metrics for state residents?

A: I believe that our workers should be paid a living wage where they can afford rent, have healthcare, and provide food for their family and other necessities. North Carolina has not increased the minimum wage in over 17 years, yet we have Gerrymandered state districts six times during these 17 years. This shows that our state legislators care more about themselves and keeping themselves in office than they do about helping the residents of this state.

We need to raise the minimum wage so that people can afford life’s basic necessities. We also need to make sure that companies like Walmart and Amazon — that employ thousands of people across the state and make billions of dollars — provide their employees with benefits like healthcare, paid time off and parental leave. We need to allow workers to unionize if they so choose.