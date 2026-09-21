Republican Josie Barnhart is running for reelection to the New Hanover County School Board

New Hanover County School Board

Josie Barnhart, Republican challenger

Career: Mathematics educator

Education: Mathematics education, minor in mathematics

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the New Hanover County Schools Board of Education? A: My continued commitment to students and staff is why I am running for the Board of Education. I have a background in education and a desire for continued collaboration that will support changes that directly benefit student outcomes. I have served on the Board of Education since 2022. I have chaired the Legislative Committee since I began serving. I was also selected by the North Carolina School Boards Association to serve on the Legislative Agenda Committee, which works to create a statewide legislative agenda. As an elected official, it is imperative that we collaborate with all entities in the decision making process for educational change.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

A: Student accountability must remain a priority. Public schools are designed to deliver a sound, basic education, and policies that reduce accountability weaken that mission. Holding students responsible for their actions without lowering standards is critical to long term success.

Q: What is your view of the current board's leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

A: This board has worked through significant differences and currently has a cohesive vision. There is collaboration among staff, administration, central office, and the board. This board has rebuilt relationships with the County Commission and county staff as we all seek to better support public schools. We must continue this trend as we strive to provide better educational opportunities for New Hanover County.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the school district?

A: Declining enrollment. Parents continue to do what is best for their children. As a public school leader, I will strive to make public schools the best option for all students. That means continuing to ensure multiple pathways for educational success. Focusing on educational opportunities will set New Hanover County Schools apart. Innovation drives enrollment in public schools.

Q: Even though the people will vote on the $320 million school bond, would you advocate for its support? Why or why not?

A: Yes, it has a thoughtful plan to address much needed safety and structural infrastructure needs. As a board member, I will continue to educate the community on what this bond will do for all students. I have already shared information and discussed the bond with people from organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Realtors Association. Proactively engaging in conversations has allowed for great dialogue with a variety of community members.

We need board members willing to go into the community to thoroughly discuss the justification for this bond. The more entities that have information about the bond, the better. In addition, as leaders, we need to look at how we can optimize our school facilities. Optimal staffing is generally achieved in a building with an enrollment of around 500 students. Leaders need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and reevaluate facilities under that threshold so that we can continue to retain much needed staff to support our students.

Q: What would you like to see the state legislature do regarding school funding?

A: I support a student weighted funding model focused on student needs. Some of the weights to be considered should include AIG, exceptional children, economically disadvantaged students, concentrated poverty, CTE funding, and multilingual students. I will continue to support the legislative agenda items New Hanover County has been advocating for.

Q: What is your view of the board's role in overseeing curriculum and library book selections?

A: Board members are responsible for upholding the law as laid out in Chapter 115C of the North Carolina General Statutes. That being said, there are criteria that curriculum and supplemental materials should follow. If the board is made aware of content that does not align with the law, then it is obligated to remove it from the school district. District personnel who are in charge of selecting content should be upholding the laws reflected in recently updated policies. All elected officials should uphold the law or should not seek public office. The media's use of the term “censorship” in schools is an attempt to stifle board members who are willing to hold the district accountable to the laws they were elected to uphold.

Q: What are specific actions you would support the board voting on to address its low performing schools?

A: I have supported and helped secure state funding for targeted tutoring programs at our low performing schools. I was also able to secure funding for Advanced Teacher Roles that was written into law, which allotted New Hanover County 13 highly effective teachers to support 565 students and help close the performance gap. I also directed a request to the Endowment this year to expand the RISE program in our district, which provides targeted support for students at risk of dropping out of high school. This program at NHHS has seen tremendous success in improving academic outcomes for students who might otherwise not complete school.

Q: What do you think the Endowment should fund for schools versus what should be funded by the government in the school budget?

A: I will work with the Endowment to continue supporting our public education system. The Endowment is set up to fund programs that supplement current funding models. That means, as we look to continue supporting schools, we must create Endowment requests that are in addition to what is already provided. New Hanover County has created many innovative ways to engage students in learning and close the performance gap. I believe it is our job to continue supporting students through all avenues of funding.

Q: How do you view your role in providing information to the public and the press?

A: I support the media and news outlets in providing accurate information to the public. Our schools are great places to learn, and our staff and students deserve to be highlighted for all the success we have achieved and will continue to achieve in New Hanover County. I will continually highlight positive people and programs in our district and encourage media and news outlets to do the same.