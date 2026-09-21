Republican challenger Amy Dunning is running for a seat on the New Hanover County School Board

New Hanover County School Board

Dr. Amy Dunning, Republican challenger

Career: Teacher

Education: Bachelors in elementary education, masters in education, Ph.D. in education

Q: Why should voters support you to represent them on the New Hanover County Board of Education?

A: I am well qualified to serve on the NHC Board of Education because my academic preparation and professional experience are deeply rooted in public education. I hold three degrees in education, including a Ph.D. in Education, which has provided me with a strong foundation in teaching and learning, educational policy, research, and school improvement. This academic background equips me to analyze complex issues, evaluate data thoughtfully, and understand the long-term implications of board-level decisions.

In addition to my academic training, I bring more than 15 years of experience working in public schools. This experience has given me firsthand insight into classroom instruction, the realities teachers face, the needs of students, and the operational and financial challenges districts navigate. Together, my scholarly expertise and on-theground experience allow me to approach board service with both rigor and practicality—making informed, student-centered decisions that support educators and strengthen our schools for the future.

Q: Name one top policy change you want to see and how you will get that passed.

A: I plan to address teacher salary concerns by being a strong advocate for competitive, sustainable compensation at both the state and local levels. Because teacher pay is largely determined by state funding formulas, I will work with fellow board members to clearly demonstrate NHC Schools’ needs and advocate for changes that better support teachers and staff. At the local level, I will support responsible budgeting that prioritizes educators, seek opportunities to supplement state funding, and promote strategies that help attract and retain high-quality teachers—such as local supplements, improved working conditions, and meaningful professional support. Valuing teachers through fair compensation is essential to teacher morale, effectiveness, and ultimately, student success.

Q: The current school board and district staff have been clear about the shortcomings in the state’s funding model and the limitations of county funding. What new solution or approach would you bring to the table?

A: I would take a collaborative approach by working with other school districts across North Carolina that face similar challenges with the state funding formula. Rather than each district advocating separately, I would work to identify shared funding gaps,gather data on their impact, and present a unified message to state legislators. By building a stronger coalition of districts, we can advocate for targeted changes to the funding formula while remaining responsible stewards of local taxpayer dollars.

Q: Superintendent Chris Barnes has been authorized to put together a 10-year sustainability plan in March, which could highlight where the district can close school facilities and reduce costs associated with its current overhead. Do you support this effort and if so, how would you like the district to proceed with this study and its implementation?

A: I support the development of a 10-year sustainability plan. As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we have a responsibility to evaluate how our resources are being used and identify opportunities to reduce unnecessary costs. Most importantly, I believe the district should prioritize listening to the community throughout this process. Before making decisions about closing or consolidating schools, the district should engage with parents, teachers, staff, and the neighborhoods affected. The study should be data driven and transparent, with decisions focused on reducing unnecessary overhead while protecting classroom resources and the quality of education for students.

Q: The district is also looking to obtain grant funding for a study on how much time students spend with screens in class. Where do you stand on student technology use, particularly screen time and AI in classrooms?

A: I believe technology should be used intentionally to enhance instruction, not replace it. I support studying how much time students spend on screens and looking for opportunities to decrease unnecessary technology use in the classroom. Students need plenty of opportunities for hands-on learning, discussion, reading, writing, and face-toface interaction. AI is becoming part of our students’ world, so we need to teach them how to use it responsibly rather than simply avoid it. My goal would be to find the right balance: less screen time when technology is not adding value and purposeful technology use when it improves learning. Technology and AI should support — not replace — high-quality instruction and meaningful student learning.

Q: Is there a capital need that you would have liked to see make it onto the school bond? How would you work to fund that project in the future?

A: One area I would have liked to see receive greater attention is strengthening the arts. I would like to ensure that our current music, theater, and visual arts programs have the resources, materials, and staffing they need to thrive. I would also like to create opportunities to expand these programs so more students can participate and develop their talents.

Moving forward, I would work to identify specific needs within our existing arts programs and pursue grants, community partnerships, and private funding to address them. I would also advocate for arts funding in future district budgets while being mindful of our responsibility to use taxpayer dollars wisely. My goal would be to strengthen what we already have while creating opportunities for more students to participate.

Q: The state recently mandated a specific process for handling book challenges. It requires the school board to weigh in on all challenges, supplanting the district’s multi-layered challenge and appeal process. However, the state doesn’t specify if the board has to remove the book from all schools or grade levels, versus just the school where the book was challenged. Should a parent challenge at one school trigger a district-wide review, or should the concerns stay local? Why?

A: I believe a parent challenge at one school should trigger a district-wide review, but that does not necessarily mean the book should automatically be removed from every school. If a concern is significant enough to bring before the school board, we should determine whether the material is appropriate for each grade level where it is available.

Q: If you had to redistrict as a board member, how would you go about that process?

A: If I had to redistrict as a board member, my first priority would be listening to the community. I would want families, teachers, and school staff to have multiple opportunities to understand the options and provide input before any decisions are made. I would also want the process to be transparent and data-driven, considering enrollment, school capacity, transportation, neighborhood boundaries, and the impact on students and families. I would review multiple options and clearly explain the reasoning behind the final recommendation. Redistricting can be difficult for families, so I would approach the process with transparency, consistency, and respect for the communities affected.

Q: What do you think The Endowment should fund for schools?

A: I believe government funding should provide the foundation for our schools, covering essential needs like teachers, staff, classrooms, and basic resources so every student has access to a quality education. Endowment funds, on the other hand, allow schools to go above and beyond—supporting programs, scholarships, or innovative initiatives that give students extra opportunities to learn and grow. Together, both ensure our schools are strong today and prepared for the future.

Q: What should be done to improve the district’s five low-performing schools? Why does New Hanover County have some of the highest performing schools in the state – and then some of the lowest performing ones in North Carolina?

A: The NHC Board of Education should support our low-performing schools by ensuring they have the resources, guidance, and accountability structures needed to improve, while allowing school administration and teachers to lead instructional change. The board’s role is to set expectations, monitor progress, and remove barriers to success.

For example, a board can require a clear school improvement plan that includes measurable math achievement goals, then support that plan by allocating funding for math interventionists, instructional coaching, or targeted professional development focused on effective math instruction. The board should regularly review progress data, ask informed questions, and adjust supports as needed—without micromanaging—so schools receive sustained, strategic support aimed at improving math outcomes for students.