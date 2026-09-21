Libertarian challenger Bob Drach is running for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

New Hanover County Commissioner

Bob Drach, Libertarian challenger

Career: Manufacturing and financial management

Education: BS in Physics, William and Mary and MBA with Certificate in Public Management, Stanford University

Q: Why are you seeking a seat on the NHC Board of Commissioners and what is your top campaign priority; why?

A: New Hanover County needs new, independent-minded leadership. 63% of North Carolina voters have said: “The two parties do not do an adequate job of representing Americans and a third party is needed” (Meredith poll from April 2024). I’m that third-party option in this election.

As a certified management accountant, I believe we have too much debt at all levels of government. The county is no exception, as 12% of the county budget is for debt service. I think good financial management should start at the county level. My priority is to get debt service under 10% of the budget, so we can spend more on services in the future.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing New Hanover County currently and what steps will you take to help correct it?

A: Affordability is our biggest challenge. 26% of people in the county work in low-wage jobs, most of which provide services we all rely on. We need to foster work, housing, and quality-of-life options that give opportunity to all. Taxes are one part of affordability that government can control, and I will honor the 2022 referendum rejecting a tax-rate increase.

The good news is that at the current tax rates, the county budget is around $500 million. I’d prioritize spending it on safety net programs and education. I’ll also support civic organizations, individuals, and foundations that advance local, volunteer-led efforts.

Q: Controversy over citizen surveillance and Flock cameras have become a topic of concern for many in recent months. Do you support the current board’s decision to cancel the ALPR contract; why/why not? Would you consider renegotiating a contract for automated license plate readers, AI-based or otherwise, in the future?

A: Yes – cancel the contract and look at all digital surveillance through a Fourth Amendment lens, which prohibits unreasonable searches. In America, an expectation of privacy is the default. Warrantless search was a problem in 1789 when the Bill of Rights was written, and it is a problem today. It includes location tracking, financial records searches, digital identification, and more.

There should be a firewall between government and our data where possible, and stronger privacy and individual rights protections otherwise. We can include these protections in all contracts we execute and prioritize freedom over surveillance in all public policy decisions.

Q: Public transportation has been at the forefront of discussion as of late, particularly when it comes to a lack of amenities — benches, shelters — at roughly 300 bus stops. Do you support more funding for public transportation to address these issues or to increase the system’s capacity? How do you see public transportation evolving with our growing county needs?

A: Public transportation is heavily subsidized and not highly utilized. WAVE transit has a $17.4-million annual budget and collects about $370,000 in passenger fares. The county will pay just under 10% of their 2027 budget, but the sheer size of the subsidy in the absence of a clear cost/benefit analysis raises questions.

Some services, such as the DART program, help disadvantaged county residents and feel very worthwhile. But given the economics and utilization, I do not support more funding.

I view the current controversy over bus-stop benches as a political stunt and I oppose putting political slogans on public benches.

Q: Recent rainstorms have brought flooding concerns back to the forefront of discussion. What specific stormwater or land use strategies would you advance if elected to address flooding and/or support the overall environmental concerns facing the county?

A: Flooding is a reminder to preserve wetlands and riparian corridors throughout the county even more aggressively than has been done. Infill of marshes should be strictly limited. Beyond preserving sensitive lands and long-standing zoning restrictions, policies should be neutral. I support helping property owners organize and pool resources to improve shared private roads and drainage systems, with county assistance on engineering, permitting, and coordination.

Q: The deadline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge grant is approaching. WMPO Director Mike Kozlosky has been clear the only options to fund a new bridge at this point is the toll or the local options sales tax — which do you support? Additionally, do you support the 65-foot, the 135-foot bridge option, or do you think a third design option should be explored?

A: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should expedite a Section 216 review of the Wilmington Harbor project to determine whether a simpler, cheaper bridge is possible. Given the overwhelming feedback at recent public hearings, such a review is overdue and worth pursuing, even if it adds project risk. Voters rejected a local sales tax increase in 2022, effectively taking that funding option off the table.

Before accepting a toll, I am with the voters who want more due diligence on a third bridge option. These discouraging choices underscore the need for new leadership on the county commission.

Q: Do you think the current tax rate is providing sufficient funding for county services? If you want to see the tax rate, go up or down, where would you take funding from or direct funding to?

A: I think the county tax rate will increase a bit if the proposed school bond passes, but I would like to see rates come down as property values continue to increase. To the consumers and property owners who pay our taxes — thank you. We can honor your trust by spending on things where we have broad agreement (law enforcement, courts, recording services, parks, etc.). Where possible, we should use direct user fees to support services (like water, sewer, landfill, etc.). We should be clear about what services are for the social safety net and which are public goods. Anything else we should think about reducing.

Q: A school bond is on the ballot this year, though it won’t cover all the capital needs of the district. Do you support providing more capital funds for local schools; can you explain?

A: Money that was spent on new office buildings, the museum and libraries, and to some extent CFCC should have been spent on the more urgent K-12 capital needs. This was a mistake, but the kids should not suffer for this mistake, and the school bond does the minimum to redress them. After passing the bond our debt problem will be even worse and there will be less money available for other needs.

So, vote yes on the bond, but we also need a reality check on future spending. School enrollment is declining, recovery in academic achievement has been uneven, and many parents are homeschooling. These challenges will take creativity and tough tradeoffs, not just more money.

Q: Earlier this year the county established its Workforce Housing Development Fund, designed to support projects dedicating at least 20% of units to households earning between 60% and 120% of the area median income. The Proximity at Blue Clay was then granted $2 million, leaving $2 million available in the fund. Do you support this fund, and if so, how would you like to see money allocated to the fund and projects chosen for support? Do you support the county establishing any other housing initiatives, and if so, what?

A: Though well-intentioned, subsidies like this benefit a developer and a handful of families, paid for by everyone else in the county. Some may argue that it is not a grant, it will be paid back. Either way it is bad public policy.

Individuals and private foundations can choose to make this kind of investment. The county can help by simplifying codes and permitting requirements for projects like accessory dwelling units (ADUs), infill, restoration and rehabilitation, and projects that create ownership opportunities with lower entry points for entrepreneurial people.

Q: How do you think the county should handle its Revenue Stabilization Fund, the $300 million reserve fund established after the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center? Do you think commissioners should adopt a policy for the fund or continue making decisions as opportunities arise?

A: The fact The Endowment was funded with $1.2-billion while this fund received $300 million may be the biggest mistake made by previous commissioners. A smaller endowment with the balance to be spent for immediate benefit would be so much more democratic. But here we are.

My baseline would be to liquidate the fund. Boost the General Reserve of the county to over 17% and spend the rest on retiring debt. This reduces the spend on debt service and we can spend more on safety net programs, education, and other programs as determined by elected representatives in the county.

