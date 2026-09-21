Democratic challenger LeShonda Wallace is running for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

New Hanover County Commissioner

LeShonda Wallace, Democratic challenger

Career: Nursing

Education: PhD in Public Health, Master of Science in Nursing, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Q: Why are you seeking a seat on the NHC Board of Commissioners and what is your top campaign priority; why?

A: I am running for New Hanover County Commissioner because I believe every resident deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, security, and a high quality of life. Our county deserves strong, thoughtful leadership that reflects the diverse experiences of the people it serves. As an advanced practice nurse, public health leader, and nonprofit founder, I bring a unique perspective to local government, one grounded in improving health, strengthening communities, and making informed decisions that enhance the well-being of every resident.

My top three priorities for New Hanover County are healthcare access, environmental stewardship, and economic opportunity because these issues are not separate; they are deeply interconnected with our community's quality of life and resilience.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing New Hanover County currently and what steps will you take to help correct it?

A: New Hanover County faces growing challenges from rapid population growth and shortages of affordable housing. Affordability is connected to economic opportunity because it determines whether we can afford housing and basic needs. During my leadership, I will commit to a transparent policy that measures and reports the return on investment from housing collaborations with developers using our tax dollars, and how they benefit our community equitably.

Additionally, I will commit to restoring collaboration with our municipalities, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, neighboring counties, the healthcare system, and education systems, with resident representation through a task-force approach to ensure infrastructure investments keep pace with growth and respond to citizen priorities.

Q: Controversy over citizen surveillance and Flock cameras have become a topic of concern for many in recent months. Do you support the current board’s decision to cancel the ALPR contract; why/why not? Would you consider renegotiating a contract for automated license plate readers, AI-based or otherwise, in the future?

A: In July 2026, I publicly recommended canceling the contract and conducting a transparent public review before any further consideration. My stance remains the same.

Q: Public transportation has been at the forefront of discussion as of late, particularly when it comes to a lack of amenities — benches, shelters — at roughly 300 bus stops. Do you support more funding for public transportation to address these issues or to increase the system’s capacity? How do you see public transportation evolving with our growing county needs?

A: I do support funding for public transportation benches and shelters. As your elected leader, and in response to growth patterns, I would plan proactively for increased transportation frequency, additional routes, and walkable communities that provide access to public transportation, bike routes, parks, groceries, and other public resources.

Q: Recent rainstorms have brought flooding concerns back to the forefront of discussion. What specific stormwater or land use strategies would you advance if elected to address flooding and/or support the overall environmental concerns facing the county?

A: New Hanover County uses a combination of development regulations, stormwater infrastructure requirements, floodplain protections, hazard mitigation planning, and conservation practices to support growth with resilience to flooding and environmental impacts. However, several opportunities remain to strengthen its response to flooding, sea-level rise, and ecosystem degradation.

Specifically, New Hanover County can better protect residents from flooding by preserving natural areas that absorb water, making thoughtful decisions about where growth occurs, improving drainage systems, and investing in projects that capture and slow stormwater before it reaches neighborhoods. The county can also continue to purchase or protect flood-prone properties and turn them into parks, wetlands, or open space. By combining these efforts, the county can help keep homes and roads from flooding, improve water quality, protect wildlife and natural habitats, and better prepare the community for stronger storms, rapid growth, and rising sea levels.

Q: The deadline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge grant is approaching. WMPO Director Mike Kozlosky has been clear the only options to fund a new bridge at this point is the toll or the local options sales tax — which do you support? Additionally, do you support the 65-foot, the 135-foot bridge option, or do you think a third design option should be explored?

A: With what has been presented, I favor Alternative A, [65-foot movable bridge,] which has a lower natural environmental impact of 1.2 acres versus 10.8 acres and 100-year floodplains of 1.4 acres versus 20.8 acres; there are fewer community displacements, impacting 22 parcels and requiring three business relocations and no residential homes compared to 63 parcels and four relocations (two business, two residential), for Alternative B.

I support preserving historic views with direct access to S. Third and S. Fourth streets, keeping the existing 65-foot closed height profile, and avoiding the visual impacts of Alternative B's 135-foot height and new retaining walls near historic homes.

Alternative A preserves our environment, protects the wealth of our residents that may not be afforded elsewhere, and still allows for the infrastructure to support our growing economy and earn back the income spent on the investment.

Q: Do you think the current tax rate is providing sufficient funding for county services? If you want to see the tax rate, go up or down, where would you take funding from or direct funding to?

A: With property re-evaluations that showed an increase, it is clear the current tax rate has helped sustain much-needed support for our education system, capital improvements, infrastructure, and safety. However, it did so at the expense of disinvestment in food access, housing affordability, and the nonprofits that help bridge gaps in essential services for our neighbors. Having additional and transparent measures of investments into our county’s other services, to include Health and Human Services, Library, Parks and Gardens, Senior Resource Center, and Environmental Management, will support any decision I make regarding funding from or direct funding to.

Q: A school bond is on the ballot this year, though it won’t cover all the capital needs of the district. Do you support providing more capital funds for local schools; can you explain?

A: Yes, I fully support expanding capital resources for our public education system. Investing in our school infrastructure, safety measures, and facility capacity is vital to managing regional growth. Substantial evidence shows our educational facilities need critical repairs and modern upgrades to ensure secure, forward-thinking environments that properly equip our students for the future.

Q: Earlier this year, the county established its Workforce Housing Development Fund, designed to support projects dedicating at least 20% of units to households earning between 60% and 120% of the area median income. The Proximity at Blue Clay was then granted $2 million, leaving $2 million available in the fund. Do you support this fund, and if so, how would you like to see money allocated to the fund and projects chosen for support? Do you support the county establishing any other housing initiatives, and if so, what?

A: I support the Workforce Housing Development Fund as it will help increase the supply of housing affordable to working households. I will propose and support initiatives to restore collaboration with our municipality and residents, ensuring infrastructure investments are transparent and responsive to citizens' priorities.

Q: How do you think the county should handle its Revenue Stabilization Fund, the $300 million reserve fund established after the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center? Do you think commissioners should adopt a policy for the fund or continue making decisions as opportunities arise?

A: The Revenue Stabilization Fund supports the county’s financial stability. The county’s existing policy provides a financial cushion during economic uncertainty, unexpected emergencies, or temporary revenue shortfalls. With supermajority consensus, decisions on the fund's use maintain adequate reserves, allowing the county to continue delivering essential services without relying on immediate property tax increases when revenues decline.

I will propose strengthening the existing policy by providing a clear framework for strategically investing portions of the returns to address community outcomes and workforce targets. Opportunities include supporting one-time needs such as public health infrastructure and job training to meet citizen satisfaction and employee retention. These strategies align with measurable community outcomes, as well as organizational governance and accountability.