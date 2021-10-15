© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
2021 Municipal Elections - Wilmington, Leland, Carolina Beach, and Wrightsville Beach

WHQR
Published October 15, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
2021 Municipal Elections Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Leland.jpg

Coverage of council and mayoral elections from Wilmington and surrounding towns.

You can find all of our 2021 municipal election coverage on this page. We'll be adding new interviews throughout October, so check back for more as we get closer to Election Day, November 2. We'll also have election results here — as well as post-election analysis.

City of Wilmington

Carolina Beach

Information for voters