Election 2021 results: Saffo holds mayor's seat, newcomer Waddell takes top council spot, and more

The 2021 municipal elections saw the highest voter turnout in recent history; in New Hanover County there was nearly double the early voting turnout and roughly 30% higher overall turnout compared to 2019.

In the race for Wilmington mayor, incumbent Bill Saffo held a firm two-to-one lead over Harper Peterson after early voting tallies were released at the close of polls around 7:30 p.m. Three hours later, little had changed: Saffo defeated Peterson by nearly 30 points, 12,927 to 7,267,

The race for three Wilmington city council seats was closer, with positions shifting throughout the night. Luke Waddell, a newcomer to politics, started the evening in third place and rose throughout the evening to finish in the top spot — surprising even his GOP supporters, who believed he would win a seat but hadn't expected him to finish the evening as the top vote-getter.

Early results put one-term councilman Clifford Barnett, Sr. as the top vote-getter just ahead of former councilman Paul Lawler — he slid to third place by the end of the evening, but maintained enough of a lead over Lawler to secure reelection. Charlie Rivenbark started in fourth but climbed throughout the night, comfortably securing a second-place finish and another term.

In New Hanover County's beach towns there were few surprises. Kure Beach's mayor and two commissioners ran unopposed, as did both Alderman up for election in Wrightsville Beach. In Wrightsville's mayoral campaign, incumbent Daryll Mills took nearly 85% of the vote.

Carolina Beach, known for the civic enthusiasm of its residents, will see some new elected leaders — although they are familiar faces.

In the town's mayoral race, current councilman Lynn Barbee bested formed mayor Dan Wilcox by a 20-point margin. Former major Joe Benson returned to win the top spot, and former planning board member Mike Hoffer narrowly passed Deb LeCompte, who currently serves on both the police advisory and planning boards.

Across the river in Brunswick County, the Town of Leland will see two new council members — Richard Holloman and Bill McHugh took the top spots.

The Leland elections featured six challengers running for two open seats after Pat Batleman and Bob Corriston decided not to run. Leland’s mayors are elected to four-year terms — current mayor Brenda Bozeman won’t be up for election until 2023.

Elections for the sanitary district H2GO went to incumbents —commissioners Bill Beer, Ron Jenkins, and Rodney McCoy all retained their seats. Without an upset, H2GO will likely remain on its path to merge services with the town of Leland.

The final tallies won't be made official until the canvass on Tuesday, November 9, but none of the races covered by WHQR appear to be within the recount margin.

Below: Results for New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender county elections. Note, all results are unofficial pending certification by county boards of election next week.

New Hanover County



TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Lynn Barbee 1,189 59.48% Dan Wilcox 797 39.87% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 13 0.65%

TOWN OF CAROLINA BEACH COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Joe Benson 995 25.80% Mike Hoffer 935 24.24% Deb LeCompte 915 23.72% Matt Dunn 698 18.10% Vincent Losito 295 7.65% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 19 0.49%

TOWN OF KURE BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Craig Bloszinsky 158 92.94% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 12 7.06%

TOWN OF KURE BEACH BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Allen Oliver 161 49.09% John Ellen 153 46.65% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 14 4.27%

CITY OF WILMINGTON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 27 of 27 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Bill Saffo 12,927 63.38% Harper Peterson 7,267 35.63% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 202 0.99%

CITY OF WILMINGTON COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 27 of 27 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Luke Waddell 9,806 17.06% Charlie Rivenbark 9,480 16.49% Clifford D. Barnett, Sr. 9,096 15.82% Paul Lawler 8,854 15.40% Jonathan Uzcategui 7,094 12.34% Philip White 6,760 11.76% Angelica (Angie) Ulmer 4,588 7.98% Joel (JB) Brookins 1,708 2.97% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 106 0.18%

TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Darryl Mills 452 84.96% Greg Buscemi 67 12.59% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 13 2.44%

TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH ALDERMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT H. E. (Hank) Miller III 479 51.78% McKinley Dean (Ken) Dull 412 44.54% Write-In (Miscellaneous)

Brunswick County



BRUNSWICK REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER H2GO COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Bill Beer 2,973 29.05% Ronnie Jenkins 2,964 28.96% Rodney McCoy 2,928 28.61% Robert B. Cruse 1,316 12.86% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 53 0.52%

BRUNSWICK – DOSHER HOSPITAL BOARD OF TRUSTEES (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Randy Jones 3,722 49.34% Linda Pukenas 3,716 49.26% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 105 1.39%

SOUTHEAST BRUNSWICK SANITARY DISTRICT COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Robert (Bob) Smith 387 35.54% Bob Lloyd 352 32.32% Ed Burnett 340 31.22% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 10 0.92%

VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Peter C. Quinn 174 60.84% Lou Ann Earnhardt 111 38.81% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.35%

VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND VILLAGE COUNCIL (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Scott Gardner 172 30.34% Emily Hill 170 29.98% Nathan McBrayer 115 20.28% Robert Drumheller 110 19.40% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%

TOWN OF BELVILLE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Mike Allen 93 97.89% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 2 2.11%

TOWN OF BELVILLE COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Ryan E. Merrill 84 49.41% David Long, Jr. 81 47.65% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 5 2.94%

CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Jeff Winecoff 582 61.20% Tom Guzulaitis 364 38.28% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 5 0.53%

CITY OF BOILING SPRING LAKES COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT David Mammay 655 38.30% Kimberly Sherwood 489 28.60% Bill Clark 304 17.78% Eric N. Maynes 242 14.15% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 20 1.17%

TOWN OF BOLIVIA MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Ella Jane Marston 17 100.00% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%

TOWN OF BOLIVIA ALDERMAN (VOTE FOR 4)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Nancy B. Cook 16 25.00% Kaitlyn Jackson 15 23.44% Dewey Smith 12 18.75% Melissa Kay Walters 11 17.19% Teresa M. Mercer 7 10.94% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 3 4.69%

TOWN OF CALABASH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Joseph (Jody) Nance 122 34.96% Michael Price 114 32.66% Frank J. Drury 104 29.80% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 9 2.58%

TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Joseph J. Przywara 688 94.90% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 37 5.10%

TOWN OF CAROLINA SHORES COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Debbie Watts 493 31.62% Greg G. Davis 440 28.22% Gregory L. Hapner 277 17.77% Lon Forehand 270 17.32% Walter B. Goodenough 70 4.49% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 9 0.58%

TOWN OF CASWELL BEACH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Sharon L. Remaly 54 49.09% George F. Kassler 52 47.27% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 4 3.64%

TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Alan Holden 71 86.59% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 11 13.41%

TOWN OF HOLDEN BEACH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Rick Smith 63 45.00% Patricia (Pat) Kwiatkowski 60 42.86% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 17 12.14%

TOWN OF LELAND COUNCILMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Richard Holloman 1,883 21.49% Bill McHugh 1,835 20.94% Allison Dunlap 1,720 19.63% Jason Gaver 1,717 19.59% Nicholas Newell 1,061 12.11% Louis Harmati 538 6.14% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 10 0.11%

TOWN OF NAVASSA MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Eulis A. Willis 185 89.81% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 21 10.19%

TOWN OF NAVASSA COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 01 (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Ernest Mooring, Jr. 121 29.73% Ida White Dixon 119 29.24% Minnie Brown 99 24.32% Tony Burgess 67 16.46% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.25%

CITY OF NORTHWEST MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT James A. Knox 111 94.87% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 6 5.13%

CITY OF NORTHWEST COUNCILMAN (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Sheila Grady 132 35.87% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 93 25.27% Charles (Chip) Carroll 73 19.84% Aaron Perkins 70 19.02%

TOWN OF OAK ISLAND MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Liz White 2,049 64.05% Ken Thomas 1,136 35.51% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 14 0.44%

TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT John W. Bach 1,632 27.43% Mark Martin 1,434 24.10% Lynn McDowell 1,390 23.36% Loman Scott 778 13.08% Charles H. Farley 705 11.85% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 11 0.18%

TOWN OF OAK ISLAND COUNCILMAN (UNEXPIRED TERM) (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 6 of 6 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Bill Craft 2,373 79.39% Charles (Red) McWells 595 19.91% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 21 0.70%

TOWN OF OCEAN ISLE BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Debbie Sloane Smith 331 63.29% Leigh Simmons 191 36.52% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.19%

TOWN OF OCEAN ISLE BEACH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT R. Wayne Rowell 246 24.48% Tom Athey 245 24.38% Susanne Adams 196 19.50% Wendy Hughes 128 12.74% D. B. Grantham 102 10.15% Susan Harrison 84 8.36% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 4 0.40%

TOWN OF SANDY CREEK MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Glenn Marshall 24 82.76% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 5 17.24%

TOWN OF SANDY CREEK COUNCILMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Tina Colby 23 38.98% Austin Lentz 23 38.98% Anna Knapp 8 13.56% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 5 8.47%

TOWN OF SHALLOTTE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Walt Eccard 237 94.42% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 14 5.58%

TOWN OF SHALLOTTE ALDERMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Gene Vasile 218 49.55% James (Jimmy) Bellamy 210 47.73% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 12 2.73%

CITY OF SOUTHPORT MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Joe Pat Hatem 1,126 62.56% Rebecca Kelley 669 37.17% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 5 0.28%

CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 01 (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Karen Mosteller 1,062 33.40% Robert Carroll 929 29.21% Marc Spencer 618 19.43% Vickie W. Potter 562 17.67% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 9 0.28%

CITY OF SOUTHPORT ALDERMAN WARD 02 (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Rich Alt 737 43.33% Nelson E. Adams 369 21.69% Lora Sharkey 313 18.40% Rhonda Yvette Davis 279 16.40% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 3 0.18%

TOWN OF ST. JAMES COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Jim Board 1,188 24.11% David J. Morgan 1,067 21.66% David DeLong 952 19.32% Dennis Barclay 898 18.23% Jeff Mount 797 16.18% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 25 0.51%

TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Shannon (Hotdog) Phillips 1,446 96.85% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 47 3.15%

TOWN OF SUNSET BEACH COUNCILMAN (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Michael Hargreaves 1,383 26.44% John F. Corbett, Jr. 1,079 20.63% Charlie Nern 940 17.97% Richard Dysinger 520 9.94% John Shirk 472 9.02% Lewis Townsend 471 9.01% William (Bill) Boe 355 6.79% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 10 0.19%

TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Bill Kirby 117 58.21% Judy L. Galloway 83 41.29% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.50%

TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN ALDERMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Jan Varnam Hickman 125 34.63% Tammie V. Galloway 115 31.86% Ada McDonald 75 20.78% George Ennis Swain 46 12.74% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%

TOWN OF VARNAMTOWN ALDERMAN (UNEXPIRED TERM) (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Tony Varnum 117 59.09% Kristie Coble 81 40.91% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%

VILLAGE OF BALD HEAD ISLAND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION BONDS

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT YES 165 58.30% NO 118 41.70%

H2GO ANNEXATION OF BRUNSWICK FOREST

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT For 1,806 94.16% Against

Pender County



TOWN OF ATKINSON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Elton Wendell Newkirk, Sr. 55 53.40% Bryan Stewart 44 42.72% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 4 3.88%

TOWN OF ATKINSON COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Penny Stith 56 32.56% Denise Lewis 55 31.98% Dee Turner 36 20.93% Crystle Dunning 25 14.53% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%

TOWN OF BURGAW MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Olivia Dawson 280 52.14% Kenneth (Pete) Cowan 256 47.67% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 1 0.19%

TOWN OF BURGAW COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT James R. Malloy 327 38.20% Jan L. Dawson 302 35.28% Brent A. Springer 225 26.29% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 2 0.23%

VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Robert M. Barnhill 37 56.92% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 28 43.08%

VILLAGE OF ST. HELENA COUNCILMAN (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Neil Benton 34 32.38% Judith (Judy) Katalinic 33 31.43% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 23 21.90% George A. Brunetti 15 14.29%

TOWN OF SURF CITY COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 2)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Teresa Batson Batts 166 50.61% Jeremy Shugarts 142 43.29% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 20 6.10%

TOWN OF TOPSAIL BEACH COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Tim Zizack 62 36.26% Frank Braxton 59 34.50% Morton Blanchard 43 25.15% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 7 4.09%

TOWN OF WATHA MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 View Contest Details NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT Needham C. Hall 16 100.00% Write-In (Miscellaneous) 0 0.00%