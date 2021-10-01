The Newsroom: Special elections coverage, Wilmington council candidates Clifford Barnett, Sr. and Jonathan Uzcategui

This week, host Ben Schachtman and reporter Kelly Kenoyer break down the rationale behind our policy-driven questions. Then, interviews with incumbent Clifford Barnett, Sr. and newcomer Jonathan Uzcategui.

New Hanover County Board of Elections Left: Current Wilmington city councilman Clifford Barnett, Sr. Right: Candidate Jonathan Uzcategui

Later this month, we'll have interviews with the other candidates, including incumbent Charlie Rivenbark, former councilman Paul Lawler, newcomers Angie Ulmer, Luke Waddell, and J.B. Brookins, and Philip White, returning for his second run at a council seat.

We'll also sit down with current mayor Bill Saffo and his challenger — former mayor and state senator Harper Peterson.

And, just a reminder, absentee voting starts this Sunday, October 3, and One-Stop Voting starts October 14.

For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.