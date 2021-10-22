© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

The Newsroom: Wilmington mayoral candidates Harper Peterson and Bill Saffo

Published October 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT
Elections Newsroom.png

All throughout October, The Newsroom will feature special coverage of the 2021 elections for Wilmington's city council and mayoral seats. With eight candidates for council and a head-to-head battle for mayor, it will be an interesting month.

Host Ben Schachtman sits down with challenger Harper Peterson, who previously served as Wilmington mayor and state senator, and incumbent Mayor Bill Saffo, who has held the mayor's seat for a decade and a half.

We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to development.

Editor's note: We discussed public-private projects with Harper Peterson but, due to time constraints, didn't get to the topic with Bill Saffo. However, you can find a conversation about that issue, including Saffo's thoughts on affordable housing and the proposed 'Gateway Project' on the March 5 episode of The Newsroom here.

And, just a reminder, absentee and One-Stop voting are both now open through October 30 — and election day is November 2. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

Ben Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature.
See stories by Ben Schachtman