The Newsroom: Wilmington mayoral candidates Harper Peterson and Bill Saffo

Host Ben Schachtman sits down with challenger Harper Peterson, who previously served as Wilmington mayor and state senator, and incumbent Mayor Bill Saffo, who has held the mayor's seat for a decade and a half.

We'll ask them about everything from stormwater to social justice, from public safety to development.

Editor's note: We discussed public-private projects with Harper Peterson but, due to time constraints, didn't get to the topic with Bill Saffo. However, you can find a conversation about that issue, including Saffo's thoughts on affordable housing and the proposed 'Gateway Project' on the March 5 episode of The Newsroom here.

And, just a reminder, absentee and One-Stop voting are both now open through October 30 — and election day is November 2. For details on where, when, and how to vote, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections.

