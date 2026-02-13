2026 Primary: Democratic candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners

On today’s show: our recent forum for candidates running in the primary election for New Hanover County commissioner.

Four Democratic candidates are running for two seats: City Councilwoman Salette Andrews, New Hanover County School Board member Judy Justice, Dr. Lashonda Wallace, former chair of the county’s health and human services board, and County Commissioner Rob Zapple.

Since there are only two Republican candidates, Republican Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and Wilmington Planning Board Member Richard Collier, who recently ran for city council, there’s no GOP primary this year for county commission. Pierce and Collier will face off against the winners of the Democratic primary.

The Democratic candidates joined us here at WHQR’s studios in downtown Wilmington, along with our colleagues from WECT and Port City Daily, including WECT’s Jon Evans, who was our emcee for the evening. Candidates to take questions from the press — and the public — and on today’s show, you can hear what they had to say…

Disclosure notice: Rob Zapple is a member of the WHQR Board of Directors, which has no say in editorial or news coverage decisions, and whose members we cover without fear or favor.