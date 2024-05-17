A retired doctor says he nearly died at NHRMC. Now he's pushing for reform

Links:



Intro transcription:

From WHQR Public Media — this is the Newsroom, I’m Ben Schachtman, thanks for joining us…

On today’s show, we’re talking about New Hanover Regional Medical Center — the once county-owned hospital that was sold to Novant Health several years ago.

There’s been a fair amount of reporting on NHRMC, including a death at the hospital two years ago that put the hospital at risk of sanctions from the federal government.

Other, anecdotal stories continue to leak out of the hospital – here at WHQR we’ve interviewed several folks on the record recently, and I’ve received dozens of emails, messages, and phone calls from people who have had bad experiences.

These stories are troubling, and often very personal. I’m grateful to the people who have shared their experiences with us – and you’ll likely be hearing more about them here on WHQR in the coming weeks and months.

But the story we’re telling today, is one that really stood out to me.

Jon Martell is a retired doctor and former hospital administrator. When he and his wife first sat down with me in March, the story they told me floored me.

Martell told me bluntly, the hospital had nearly killed him. But it wasn’t just that — based on his medical background and his experience working on quality control in hospitals, he was able to clearly articulate exactly what wrong, as you’ll hear on today’s show. Martell n was also able to lay out what could change to prevent it from happening again.

I want to note that HIPPA, federal patient privacy laws, prevent NHRMC — or any hospital — from discussing the details of a specific incident. But Novant did agree to talk about some of the systemic issues that Martell raised — and you can hear some of that interview at the end of today’s show.

I also want to say, and I think Martell would agree with me here, that nothing we’re talking about today is intended to disparage healthcare workers. And it’s important to understand this story in the context of a national crisis in healthcare — an incredible level of burnout, the lingering psychological stress from the Covid pandemic, low morale, and a broken healthcare insurance system that has all kinds of negative knock-on effects for patients and hospitals alike.

I don’t have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad.

But in spite of that, thousands of dedicated, talented people keep at it in our community. From me, after talking to Martell several times, his story isn’t about how healthcare providers are failing — it’s a story about how healthcare is failing those providers.

