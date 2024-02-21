© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
State Sen. Michael Lee discusses last year's controversial education legislation

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST

On this episode, Republican State Senator Michael Lee sits down to discuss two pieces of major education legislation: a significant expansion to the 'Opportunity Scholarship' program, and the Parents' Bill of Rights.

On today’s show, we’re sitting down with Republican State Senator Michael Lee.

First, we’ll tackle opportunity scholarships — that’s a program that effectively allows parents to claw back taxes paid towards public education and spend that money on private schools.

Then, the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which includes a provision requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their pronouns — and another section banning the teaching of gender and sexuality from the curriculum in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Links:

Funding metrics

There are a lot of different ways to measure funding for public education. Many, as Sen. Lee pointed out in our interview, rank states on a combination of state and local funding for students — although that's often an average, since local funding can vary (for example, New Hanover County provides more funding than most other counties around North Carolina). Based on those metrics, North Carolina often ranks in the lower middle of the pack.

According to arecent report from BestNC, a non-profit, non-partisan coalition of business leaders who advocate for education, North Carolina ranks 38th in the nation for combined funding, and 12th in state-only funding.

Another metric is 'effort,' which represents education funding as a percentage of the state's GDP. According to reporting last year from EdNC, North Carolina ranked low — if not the lowest — in recent years.

Most ranking methodologies account for inflation, but few adjust for regional cost of living (which can vary significantly both between and within states). Covid-relief funding is not included in most recent reports.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
