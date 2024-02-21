State Sen. Michael Lee discusses last year's controversial education legislation

On today’s show, we’re sitting down with Republican State Senator Michael Lee.

First, we’ll tackle opportunity scholarships — that’s a program that effectively allows parents to claw back taxes paid towards public education and spend that money on private schools.

Then, the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which includes a provision requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their pronouns — and another section banning the teaching of gender and sexuality from the curriculum in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Links:

Funding metrics

There are a lot of different ways to measure funding for public education. Many, as Sen. Lee pointed out in our interview, rank states on a combination of state and local funding for students — although that's often an average, since local funding can vary (for example, New Hanover County provides more funding than most other counties around North Carolina). Based on those metrics, North Carolina often ranks in the lower middle of the pack.

According to arecent report from BestNC, a non-profit, non-partisan coalition of business leaders who advocate for education, North Carolina ranks 38th in the nation for combined funding, and 12th in state-only funding.

Another metric is 'effort,' which represents education funding as a percentage of the state's GDP. According to reporting last year from EdNC, North Carolina ranked low — if not the lowest — in recent years.

Most ranking methodologies account for inflation, but few adjust for regional cost of living (which can vary significantly both between and within states). Covid-relief funding is not included in most recent reports.