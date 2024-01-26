The past, present, and future of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Walk-on Day? Falling Cadillacs? Multi-million dollar politics? There's a lot to unpack when it comes to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (in fact, when it comes to bridges over the river, in general). On today's show, as we brace for a traffic nightmare, we add some context and historical backstory to the weedy world of bridges.
- Ten different covers of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge over troubled water"
- NCDOT cost estimates for the four Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement options for 2021 and 2023
- NCDOT to present new, ‘unsolicited’ proposal for replacing Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (WHQR, 2021)
- Updated: Wilmington-area transportation officials to consider privately-managed toll bridge as a replacement for Cape Fear Memorial (WHQR, 2021)
- Toll-free: Wilmington officials shoot down private toll replacement proposal for Cape Fear Memorial (WHQR, 2021)
- Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project logistics still murky with less than a month to go (WHQR)
- Emails show communication breakdown on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repair project
- Time for some traffic problems in Wilmington (WHQR and The Assembly)
From the archive:
October 19, 1969 - Walk on Day by Ben Schachtman on Scribd
