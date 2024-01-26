© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT
Local
The Newsroom

The past, present, and future of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST

Walk-on Day? Falling Cadillacs? Multi-million dollar politics? There's a lot to unpack when it comes to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (in fact, when it comes to bridges over the river, in general). On today's show, as we brace for a traffic nightmare, we add some context and historical backstory to the weedy world of bridges.

Links:

From the archive:

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge - Opening Day Pamphlet by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

October 19, 1969 - Walk on Day by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

Music:

  • "The Giving Tree" — If These Trees Could Talk
  • "Idle Ways" — Blue Dot Sessions
  • "Bridge Over Troubled Water" — Brooklyn Duo
  • "Jumping Coffin" — Aesop Rock
  • "Sad White Reggae" — Placebo
  • "Tick Of The Clock" — Chromatics
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
