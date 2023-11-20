Unpacking the 2023 municipal elections: Wilmington and the beach towns

On this episode, Rachel Keith digs into voter turnout and the beach town elections, Kelly Kenoyer talks about Wilmington's city council race, and New Hanover County Democratic party chair Jill Hopman talks about her party's success this year and the challenges it will face next year.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.