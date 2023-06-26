© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

The trials and tribulations of evictions. Plus, development in northern New Hanover is on tricky ground.

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT

On this episode, Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into what actually happens when a tenant gets evicted — and what their rights are during the process. Plus, a look a 'hydric soils,' and why they mean more flooding than some would expect in the northern part of New Hanover County.

Links:

For legal help: Legal Aid of North Carolina

Data from Princeton's Eviction Lab: In a typical year, landlords file 3.6 million eviction cases.

ACLU report: New Report Illustrates How Right to Counsel Prevents Evictions and their Discriminatory Impacts on Communities

The Island Creek Watershed White Paper:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
