The trials and tribulations of evictions. Plus, development in northern New Hanover is on tricky ground.
On this episode, Kelly Kenoyer takes a deep dive into what actually happens when a tenant gets evicted — and what their rights are during the process. Plus, a look a 'hydric soils,' and why they mean more flooding than some would expect in the northern part of New Hanover County.
Links:
For legal help: Legal Aid of North Carolina
Data from Princeton's Eviction Lab: In a typical year, landlords file 3.6 million eviction cases.
ACLU report: New Report Illustrates How Right to Counsel Prevents Evictions and their Discriminatory Impacts on Communities
The Island Creek Watershed White Paper: