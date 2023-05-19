NHCS Superintendent Charles Foust on school safety; Marie Parker bids farewell to WAVE

Later on today’s show, my colleague Kelly Kenoyer sits down with Wave Transit’s outgoing executive director, Marie Parker, who recently left to start work as an assistant town manager in Carrboro. Over the last two years, she’s helped right the ship at WAVE — and they’ll talk about what she’s accomplished — plus, the fallout from the failed vote on a proposed transit tax, and her dreams for public transit in the Cape Fear Region.

But first, we’re sitting down with Dr. Charles Foust, superintendent of the New Hanover County Schools district.

Over the last month, there were two incidents at Ashley High School where students brought firearms onto campus. They weren’t isolated incidents, as Foust has said there has been an uptick in incidents involving both weapons and drugs on school property.

Foust responded by announcing the district was adding police K-9 units to search for drugs and weapons. He also said he’d be asking District Attorney to prosecute violators to the “full extent of the law" — and he asked for help from the public to quote “take back our communities.”

Links: