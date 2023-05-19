© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

NHCS Superintendent Charles Foust on school safety; Marie Parker bids farewell to WAVE

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly Kenoyer
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
newsroom_large_graphic_0.png

On today's show, we sit down with New Hanover County Schools district Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust about his reaction to an increase in guns and drugs on school campus. Then, WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer has an exit interview with Marie Parker, who helped right the ship at WAVE as executive director for the last two years.

Later on today’s show, my colleague Kelly Kenoyer sits down with Wave Transit’s outgoing executive director, Marie Parker, who recently left to start work as an assistant town manager in Carrboro. Over the last two years, she’s helped right the ship at WAVE — and they’ll talk about what she’s accomplished — plus, the fallout from the failed vote on a proposed transit tax, and her dreams for public transit in the Cape Fear Region.

But first, we’re sitting down with Dr. Charles Foust, superintendent of the New Hanover County Schools district.

Over the last month, there were two incidents at Ashley High School where students brought firearms onto campus. They weren’t isolated incidents, as Foust has said there has been an uptick in incidents involving both weapons and drugs on school property.

Foust responded by announcing the district was adding police K-9 units to search for drugs and weapons. He also said he’d be asking District Attorney to prosecute violators to the “full extent of the law" — and he asked for help from the public to quote “take back our communities.”

The Newsroom
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
