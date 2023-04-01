© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

Fish wars: The decades-old battle over North Carolina's fisheries

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Grace Vitaglione
Published April 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
newsroom_logo.png

For years, the state of North Carolina has struggled to balance economic interests, environmental concerns, and the public's right to recreational access to natural resources — that is, fish. The issue is complicated by the difficulty of knowing the exact status of many of the state's most popular fish species. On this episode, WHQR's Grace Vitaglione unpacks months of reporting to try and get to the bottom of things.

On this episode, we’re talking about the decades-long battle between commercial and recreational fishermen, why they’re fighting, and what they’re fighting about. And, of course, why does it matter?

We’ll start by talking about the difficult science of counting fish. That’s crucial because those numbers — and we should be clear that they are only estimates — impact how the state regulates fisheries.

We’ll also talk about how some fish populations have declined in North Carolina, and the challenges behind managing fisheries — and that includes managing separate rules for commercial versus recreational fishermen, a thorny problem that’s proved difficult to solve. In fact, the inability to find a solution probably led to the removal of at least one state official who oversaw fishery management.

We’ll also address a lawsuit filed by the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina (and dozens of individual plaintiffs) against North Carolina, alleging that the state has mismanaged the fish as a public resource — something the people have a right to under the state constitution. The civil action compares the state’s management practices unfavorable to other states, and takes a hard look at the potential environmental impacts.

We’ll wrap up by walking through what some fishermen and advocates think should be done to solve these issues — although we’ll be honest, if there were easy fixes here, we wouldn’t be doing a whole episode about it.

Voices

  • Matt Littleton — recreational fisherman and guide
  • Fred Scharf — Professor, Biology and Marine Biology Department, University of North Carolina Wilmington
  • Sammy Corbett — commercial fisherman
  • Louis Daniel — former director, Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF)
  • Dewey Hemilright — commercial fisherman
  • Stephen Poland — Chief of Fisheries Management, DMF
  • Rob Bizzell — Chairman, Marine Fisheries Commission
  • Mark Fisher — Science Director, Texas Parks and Wildlife
  • David Sneed — Executive Director, Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina
  • Craig Harms — veterinarian, Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center

  • Mel Bell — former director, Fisheries Management, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
See stories by Grace Vitaglione