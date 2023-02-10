Genesis Block's focus on minority entrepreneurship, the long wait for Florence recovery, and public-private partnerships galore

On today’s episode, Genesis Block co-founders Tracey and Girard Newkirk join us to talk about their work supporting minority entrepreneurs in the tricky world of contracts.

Then, my WHQR’s Grace Vitaglione talks about a Hampstead family that’s still waiting for relief, four and a half years after Hurricane Florence — and the bureaucratic maze of federal, state, and local agencies behind mitigation and recovery efforts.

Plus, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats joins us for a survey of the region’s past, present, and future public-private partnerships (now, say that three times fast).



