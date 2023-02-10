Genesis Block's focus on minority entrepreneurship, the long wait for Florence recovery, and public-private partnerships galore
On this week's show: Tracey and Girard Newkirk on Genesis Block's work with minority entrepreneurs, WHQR's Grace Vitaglione on the maze of federal, state, and local disaster recovery efforts, and WECT's Michael Praats on the region's public-private partnerships.
On today’s episode, Genesis Block co-founders Tracey and Girard Newkirk join us to talk about their work supporting minority entrepreneurs in the tricky world of contracts.
Then, my WHQR’s Grace Vitaglione talks about a Hampstead family that’s still waiting for relief, four and a half years after Hurricane Florence — and the bureaucratic maze of federal, state, and local agencies behind mitigation and recovery efforts.
Plus, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats joins us for a survey of the region’s past, present, and future public-private partnerships (now, say that three times fast).
Links:
- Genesis Block event at CFCC North Campus, Wednesday, Feb. 15: Converting Conversations to Contracts- Black History Month Edition
- "This is our life": Homeowners still in limbo over four years after Hurricane Florence (WHQR)
- River Place, a multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded luxury condo development won’t have affordable options (Port City Daily)
- New Hanover will get $2 million less for public land in new government center deal, here's why (WHQR)