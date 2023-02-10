© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Genesis Block's focus on minority entrepreneurship, the long wait for Florence recovery, and public-private partnerships galore

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST
On this week's show: Tracey and Girard Newkirk on Genesis Block's work with minority entrepreneurs, WHQR's Grace Vitaglione on the maze of federal, state, and local disaster recovery efforts, and WECT's Michael Praats on the region's public-private partnerships.

On today’s episode, Genesis Block co-founders Tracey and Girard Newkirk join us to talk about their work supporting minority entrepreneurs in the tricky world of contracts.

Then, my WHQR’s Grace Vitaglione talks about a Hampstead family that’s still waiting for relief, four and a half years after Hurricane Florence — and the bureaucratic maze of federal, state, and local agencies behind mitigation and recovery efforts.

Plus, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats joins us for a survey of the region’s past, present, and future public-private partnerships (now, say that three times fast).

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
