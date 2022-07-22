© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsroom_logo.png
The Newsroom

Neofascism, irony, and leaderless resistance ... yes, we're talking about the Proud Boys

Published July 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
the_newsroom_1.png

Many things about the Proud Boys, including their name, are a joke. But that doesn't make them harmless. In fact, it's what makes them dangerous. On this episode, we'll sit down with a researcher whose team compiled a report on the group for the January 6th Committee.

On this episode of The Newsroom, co-hosts Ben Schachtman and Kelly Kenoyer take a deep dive on the Proud Boys. We'll be joined by Professor Chardon Murray, a researcher who worked with the Khalifa Ihler Institute to produce a detailed report on the far-right group at the request of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Chardon and her colleagues’ research includes a study of 532 incidents, and 1190 networked relationships involving 465 individuals and 199 groups. The study spans five years and includes about 2,000 hours of in-depth interviewing and ethnographic research.

You can find the institute's report, "Function Over Appearance: Examining the Role of the Proud Boys in American Politics Before and After January 6th," here or below.

We’ll trace the history of the neo-fascist group, and explain why the Proud Boys’ protective layer of irony has made it hard to get a grip on their ideology — and their endgame.

Plus, we’ll look at the ‘leaderless resistance’ model the Proud Boys have embraced following the Jan. 6 attack on the capital, and why that’s driven them to up at meetings and events here in New Hanover County.

Below: The 'Proud Boy Map' from the Khalifa Ilher Insitute and the report on the Proud Boys for the House Select Committee.

FunctionOverAppearance_PrintEdition by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

Tags

The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer